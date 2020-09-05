Provided COVID-specific relaxations to recruitment agencies to revive int'l migration: MEA

Recognising the important role of registered recruitment agencies, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said it has provided them a number of COVID-19-specific relaxations to facilitate their operations to help in the revival of international migration. The External Affairs Ministry said the relaxations included 50 per cent reduction in bank guarantees, free extension of licences till March 31, 2021 and relaxation on office space norms.

"Recognising the important role of registered Recruitment Agencies (RA) in the process of migration, the MEA has provided a number of COVID-19 specific relaxations, including 50 per cent reduction in bank guarantees, free extension of licenses till March 31, 2021 and relaxation on office space norms to alleviate the difficult economic conditions faced by RAs and facilitate their operations to help revival of international migration, even during COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement. "These measures will provide a better environment to kick start the return of migrants to traditional and new sectors and destinations," it added.

The ministry said it promoted safe, legal, smart and stable international migration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The MEA noted that COVID-19 posed special challenges to international migration and many Indian workers had to return home, although the vast majority of Indian workers overseas continued to work in their host countries.

The ministry said it has also organised stakeholder sessions to prepare the proposed new future-oriented Emigration Management Bill, which will be presented shortly. "MEA has worked closely with all stakeholders to provide an environment to promote safe, legal, smart and stable migration and respond to the challenges of COVID-19," it said.

In consultations with host countries, especially in the Gulf, the MEA said India's partners have applauded the significant contributions of Indian workers and professionals and welcomed their return. "In fact, certain sectors have already shown a positive trend with revival of migration of healthcare and digital workers and professionals. Our joint efforts to integrate foreign migration platforms with e-Migrate have also improved prospects for Indian migrant workers. New sectors and new destinations are emerging for Indian workers and professionals," it said.