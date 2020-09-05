Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost 75 pc complaints from NCR in 2 years: UP RERA

Almost 75 per cent complaints lodged with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in two years have been from the NCR districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad, it stated on Friday. Of these, 20,740 (74.01 per cent) are from the NCR and 7,280 (25.9 per cent) from non-NCR parts of the state, the authority said in a statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:02 IST
Almost 75 pc complaints from NCR in 2 years: UP RERA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Almost 75 per cent complaints lodged with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in two years have been from the NCR districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad, it stated on Friday. A total of 28,020 complaints have been registered with the RERA, which had started judicial work two exactly years ago. Of these, 20,740 (74.01 per cent) are from the NCR and 7,280 (25.9 per cent) from non-NCR parts of the state, the authority said in a statement. "The complaints disposed of included 16,136 from the NCR region and 4,893 from the non-NCR region. The orders passed by RERA include 5,036 orders for the refund of funds and 7,242 for the grant of possession," it stated

Formed over the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of Parliament, RERA's primary job includes ensuring transparency in projects, protecting the interest of consumers and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal besides providing proper information about the builder. The UP RERA said it has implemented e-courts since February 2020. All complaints filed under e-courts and old complaints are being heard via virtual conferences

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, 2,860 complaints were filed and of these, 2,781 have been given a decision through virtual hearings," according to the statement.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NATO agrees nerve agent used to try to kill Russia's Navalny

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday condemned the appalling assassination attempt on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow to answer questions about the poisoning to international investigators. Nav...

Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared President Donald Trump unfit for the presidency on Friday, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump who never served in uniform allegedly mocked American war dead. The pr...

U.S. national security adviser O'Brien says China has biggest program to interfere in election

China has the largest program among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election and has taken the most active role, U.S. national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Friday, although he provided no details.We know the Chinese hav...

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020