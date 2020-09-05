Left Menu
SIAM appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President

The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has elected Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:41 IST
SIAM appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President
Ayukawa is the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki. Image Credit: ANI

The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has elected Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President. He has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd since 2013.

Ayukawa who was earlier the Vice President of SIAM succeeds Rajan Wadhera, Senior Advisor at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The members of SIAM also elected Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland Ltd, as the next SIAM Vice President.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd, will continue as the Treasurer. SIAM is a not-for-profit apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. It works towards supporting sustainable development of the Indian automobile industry with the vision that the country emerges as a destination of choice for design and manufacture of automobiles. (ANI)

