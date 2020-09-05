Left Menu
Happiest Minds raises Rs 316 cr through anchor investors ahead of IPO

Some of the anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter India and Pacific Horizon Investment. A total of 25 anchor investors have been allotted 1,90,30,541 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 166 per scrip.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:26 IST
New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering that opens on Monday. Some of the anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter India and Pacific Horizon Investment.

A total of 25 anchor investors have been allotted 1,90,30,541 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 166 per scrip. At this price, the company mopped up Rs 315.9 crore, Happiest Minds said in a statement issued on Saturday. The IPO will open for subscription on September 7 and close on  September 9. The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share.  The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares.

The company's promoter Ashok Soota will offer 8,414,223 equity shares and CMDB-ll (JP Morgan Asset Management) will offer 27,249,362 scrips through the offer-for-sale route. Soota was also the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree Ltd. Prior to this, he was the vice-chairman of Wipro Ltd.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 702 crore. The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers for the offer.

The company, which filed draft papers with the markets watchdog Sebi in June, had obtained its approval to float IPO in August..

