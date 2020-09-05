80 new special trains to run from Sept 12: Rail Board Chairman

Eighty new special trains will be operational from September 12, reservations for which will begin from September 10, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday. He said the trains will be notified later in the day.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," he said. Yadav said the Railways will be monitoring all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have long waiting list.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," the railway board chairman said. Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes..