Suzuki group cos to make 'best efforts' to reach pre-COVID-19 level of production, sales

Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki on Saturday said the Indian market is expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its group companies in India will make best efforts to recover production and sales to reach pre-COVID-19 levels. In a video message to the 60th annual session of the Auto Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Suzuki, who has a close affinity for India, also said the group will promote Make in India and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He said India is also facing difficulties due to COVID-19 just like "we in Japan", adding "I am confident that your country will surely revive and grow furthermore". Suzuki said the Japanese market revived in July and August.

"You will witness the recovery of the market in India as well. We, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Gujarat and Suzuki Motorcycle India, will make best efforts to recover the production and sales to the normal level of before the pandemic," Suzuki said, while seeking cooperation from the component makers. In August, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted a 17.1 per cent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units as compared to 1,06,413 units in the same month last year.

On the other hand, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) had a 19.15 per cent decline in total sales at 57,909 units in August as against 71,629 units in the same month last year. Showing off a "rakhi received recently from Ambassador of India in Tokyo", Suzuki said he is "cherishing this family bond with you, we would like to promote Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat together".