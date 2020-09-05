Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt health insurer asked to pay compensation to Mira Road man

In its order, the commission said that the insurance company's non-payment of the medical insurance claim of the complainant and deduction of excess premium amount from his bank account without prior intimation amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practices. The complainant suffered mental agony and harassment due to it, the commission observed.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:55 IST
Pvt health insurer asked to pay compensation to Mira Road man

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a private health insurance company guilty of deficient services and ordered it to pay Rs one lakh, including Rs 15,000 compensation, to a man over his medical treatment. President member of the commission S Z Pawar and member Poonam V Maharshi passed this order recently.

The complainant in the case, Rafik Mohammed Ali Chhatriwala, a resident of Mira Road in the district, said that in September 2017, he had suffered a paralysis attack and was admitted to a leading private hospital. He said he had bought a cover from Religare Health Insurance. In its order, the commission said that the insurance company's non-payment of the medical insurance claim of the complainant and deduction of excess premium amount from his bank account without prior intimation amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practices.

The complainant suffered mental agony and harassment due to it, the commission observed. It said Religare Health Insurance was liable to pay Rs 73,100 with six per cent interest rate to him along with Rs 12,373 of the deducted premium. It also asked the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to him.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Showik dealt in drugs;will confront him with Rhea:NCB to court

Actress Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had dealt in drugs with many others and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parih...

COVID: Karnataka to soon reach goal of 1 lakh tests per day- Minister

Karnataka will soon reach its goal of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests per day as it has increased the number of labs and the tests done, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said here on Saturday. From one testing lab for COVID-19 test,...

NIA court jails two for 4 yrs for circulating fake Indian currency notes smuggled from B'desh

A special NIA court here convicted two men on Saturday for circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN smuggled from Bangladesh and sentenced them to four years in prison, an official said. Habibur Rahman 24 and Fakirul Seikh 22, both resid...

Bullet train project progressing well, real timeframe for completion in 3-6 months: Railways

The Railways on Saturday said the bullet train project was progressing well, but the real timeframe for its completion can be gauged within the next three to six months when the status of land acquisition will be ascertained. He also said w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020