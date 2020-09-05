Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI-related job searches rising steadily: Indeed

This compares with the data of June 2018 to June 2019 from Indeed. Job searches related to AI saw 20 per cent rise during March- July 2020 period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:10 IST
AI-related job searches rising steadily: Indeed

Job searches related to artificial intelligence (AI) have risen 106 per cent during June 2019 to June 2020 period, with accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies over the recent years in the country, according to a report by global job site Indeed. This compares with the data of June 2018 to June 2019 from Indeed.

Job searches related to AI saw 20 per cent rise during March- July 2020 period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added. In the wake of the pandemic, industries across the board are witnessing an accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies in order to ensure business continuity during the changed circumstances, the report said. An increasing number of functions are being automated, creating a need for more skilled tech talent, it added. Job openings for AI-related jobs saw 28 per cent increase from August 2019 to August 2020, while job searches saw 91 per cent spike.

Further, the report revealed that job postings related to AI have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with 46 per cent rise between June 2018 and June 2019, and 51 per cent surge between June 2019 and June 2020. The March-July 2020 period alone witnessed a rise of 17 per cent in job postings in this space. A large number of companies, both within the technology sector and beyond, are seeking talent with specialised skills required to develop and implement machine learning solutions to post-COVID-19 requirements, the report observed.

In fact, it said several companies, and even job seekers independently, are actively pursuing avenues to upskill themselves in order to keep pace with the evolution of new-age tech. “In light of our new reality in a post-pandemic world, the need of the hour is twofold – to reinvent existing tech to adapt to the new norms of social distancing and reimagined physical boundaries, and to drive innovation in the creation of the tech solutions that are now required in the new normal,” Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said.

With machine learning finding applications across sectors from healthcare, to digital finance to logistics, there are ample opportunities for skilled job seekers to explore, he added. Further, a key application of machine learning has turned out to be in the ed-tech space, which is supporting the upskilling needs of job seekers, in order to ensure that they stay relevant in a rapidly advancing environment, the report added..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court pulls up IO in constable murder case for not filing replies to bail pleas

A court here on Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail applications in a case related to the alleged murder of a head constable during the February riots, saying he was dealing with a...

Tripura-Bangladesh inland waterways route made operational

The inland waterways protocol route between Tripura and Bangladesh was made operational on Saturday, when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received a barge with a consignment of cement from Munshiganj in the neighbouring country. The 90 km l...

India's security would be maintained in 'extended neighbourhood' as well: Gen Rawat

In the emerging defence paradigm, Indias security would be maintained not only along the northern and western borders but in the strategic space of the extended neighbourhood as well, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Saturday....

Motor racing-Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history on Saturday.The Mercedes driver produced a sensational lap of one minute 18....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020