PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:08 IST
Mother-son killed as truck crashes into hut in Uttarkashi

A 55-year-old woman and her son were killed on Saturday when a truck veered off the road and hit a hut of Nepalese labourers. The incident occurred near Chara Khad on Khaladi-Karda road in Purola area of Uttarkashi district, Station House Officer (SHO) Sahil Vashishth said.

Nanda Devi and her 19-year-old son Kaluram died on the spot while the woman's husband, Jiyalal, was injured, when the truck, loaded with gravel, hit the hut, he said. Jiyalal has been admitted to a community health centre, the official said.

