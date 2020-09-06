Left Menu
Development News Edition

Borrow more to stimulate demand, revive economy: Chidambaram to govt

The senior Congress leader also suggested some measures to raise money which include relaxing FRBM norms, accelerating disinvestment and borrowing money from global banks. As part of his measures to revive the economy, he sought transferring cash to the poorest 50 per cent of families, offering them foodgrains and increasing spending on infrastructure, besides paying arrears of GST compensation to states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 12:57 IST
Borrow more to stimulate demand, revive economy: Chidambaram to govt

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday suggested the government to borrow more to help stimulate demand and revive the country's economy. The senior Congress leader also suggested some measures to raise money which include relaxing FRBM norms, accelerating disinvestment and borrowing money from global banks.

As part of his measures to revive the economy, he sought transferring cash to the poorest 50 per cent of families, offering them foodgrains and increasing spending on infrastructure, besides paying arrears of GST compensation to states. "Here are some concrete steps to stimulate demand/consumption and revive the economy: Transfer some cash to the poorest 50 percent of families. Offer food grain to all families, those who need will take it. Increase spending on infrastructure projects. Use food grain stock to pay wages in kind and start massive public works. Recapitalize banks to enable them to lend and Pay the arrears of GST compensation to the States," he said on Twitter. "All of the above will need money. Borrow. Don't hesitate," he suggested. "Here are some concrete steps to raise money:  Relax the FRBM norm and borrow more this year. Accelerate disinvestment. Use the offer of USD 6.5 billion by IMF, WB, ADB etc. As a last resort, monetise part of the deficit," he tweeted.

Chidambaram has been urging the government to take concrete measures to revive the economy and has called upon it to provide GST compensation to states, as promised to them at the time of GST implementation..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...

UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab

This week is the moment of reckoning in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. All the UK is ...

Sushant's personal staff member Sawant remanded in NCB custody

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actors death. Sawant was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020