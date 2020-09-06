Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aim to bring auto industry bodies together to unitedly pursue long-standing issues: FADA

The margins being offered currently in India are among the lowest in the world," he added. Besides, FADA would like to collaborate with other retail organisations in the country to push for a franchise law which would help in protecting the community when faced with issues like company exiting the business or terminating retailer/dealer agreements, Gulati said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:12 IST
Aim to bring auto industry bodies together to unitedly pursue long-standing issues: FADA

Automobile dealers body FADA aims to bring major auto industry bodies together to effectively engage with government regarding various issues plaguing the sector, a top official said. Vinkesh Gulati, in an interview with PTI after taking over as new President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said the move is important to get much needed attention from the government regarding various policy matters and long-standing demands.

Elaborating on tasks at hand, he said FADA would also work for making auto retail business viable again by taking steps to enhance profitability of the dealer community which has been hit hard by a prolonged slowdown. The industry body, which represents around 15,000 auto dealers across the country, aims to push for increasing dealer margins and collaborate with other retail organisations across verticals to work out a law that protects retailers and dealers.

"We are of the view that auto industry should have a common stand. Practically as of today our voice is not being heard. For the past two-three years, SIAM, ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association), FADA have been independently trying to go to government for benefits for auto industry. But nothing has happened," Gulati said. "So we are trying that FADA should take the lead and make all these 5-6 auto organisations come together so that when we go to the government we are actually heard," he added.

As of today, the government doesn't listen to the industry even when the auto industry accounts for over 50 per cent of the manufacturing GDP in the country. Even with such huge impact, there is still no value attached to the industry, he said. Pointing out issues with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said there are only 10-15 members who are active among 60 odd manufacturers in the auto industry body.

"So there are no electric vehicles makers nor there are any premium car makers as members. We are not trying to make it look small, but we are making sure that all should come on one platform and our voice should be heard and if that happens, future can be better for the industry," Gulati said. The government is aware that auto bodies do not work together and therefore, FADA is trying that whatever communication goes to the government, it is through a common platform, he noted.

Commenting on other priorities, Gulati said the dealers' body expects to be included under MSME fold once again so that the members can get central and state government benefits. "We will also be working with SIAM and its members to increase dealer margin on vehicle sales. The margins being offered currently in India are among the lowest in the world," he added.

Besides, FADA would like to collaborate with other retail organisations in the country to push for a franchise law which would help in protecting the community when faced with issues like company exiting the business or terminating retailer/dealer agreements, Gulati said. "This would be beneficial for all including FMCG retailers...such kind of law is prevalent in all the major developed countries," he added.

Franchise laws actually level the playing field between large automakers and small local dealers, Gulati said. There is disparity in size and power between individual dealers and manufacturers, franchise law will help to bring level playing field between them, he added.

Currently, any agreement between a retailer and a manufacturer is skewed towards the latter, Gulati noted. "So if something happens, he cannot go to court and take action. So this (law) is not something which will be over in six months or one year, so will try to speak to other organisations like CII, FICCI and through them try to push for this law," Gulati said.

When asked about FADA's view on auto industry's demand for a cut in GST rate, he said entry level cars and bikes should not be considered luxury items and should have a lower tax. "Three-wheeler provides employment for a family and it also comes under the 28 per cent GST slab. It is not a luxury product," he noted.

FADA also plans to come out with a two-wheeler vertical which will specifically cater to the segment, Gulati said. State directors would be appointed for the vertical followed by a national director as well, he added.

Gulati and his team have been elected for a two-year term..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav condemns killing of former independent MLA in Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the killing of former independent MLA, Nirvendra Munna and attack on his son, saying that the entire state is shocked by this incident.Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote roughly translate...

Amputated hand from cancer patient found in bucket in Ranchi

Jharkhand Police on Sunday found an amputated hand kept in a bucket in Bariatu area of Ranchi.An amputated hand, kept in a bucket, recovered from Ranchis Bariatu. Initial probe reveals that it was amputated from a cancer patient and was to ...

One of 12 crest gates lifted as Andhra's Srisailam reservoir nears capacity

With the heavy inflow of floodwater, the irrigation authorities have lifted one of the 12 crest gates of the Srisailam reservoir after its water level reached the full capacity of 885 feet on Sunday. The officials lifted one of the 12 crest...

Kejriwal kickstarts Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

The Delhi governments 10-week anti-dengue campaign commenced on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it. The 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign seeks to build a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020