Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt expands support to artisans for boosting agarbatti production

"These projects will give boost to the agarbatti industry and help in further building indigenous capability in all areas of agarbatti manufacturing with increased exports, and enhanced employment opportunities to the artisans and entrepreneurs," the statement said. Under the expanded programme announced on 4 September, 400 Automatic Agarbatti making machines as against 200 earlier, and additional 500 pedal operated machines will be given to 'Self Help Groups (SHGs)' and individuals through 20 pilot projects, across the country with proper marketing and raw material supply tie ups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:49 IST
Govt expands support to artisans for boosting agarbatti production

The government has expanded the support to artisans involved in agarbatti making as part of a programme aimed at making India self-reliant in the production incensed sticks, an official release said on Sunday. The MSME Ministry had recently approved the 'Khadi Agarbatti Aatmanirbhar Mission' towards creating employment for the unemployed and migrant workers in different parts of the country, handholding artisans and supporting the local agarbatti industry.

"Further to its launching the support programme on July 30, 2020, the Ministry has looked at all aspects of the industry, beyond just supply of machines for making agarbatti. This includes ensuring supply of inputs and raw materials, the demand for which has increased hugely in last one year," an official statement said. The current consumption of agarbatti in the country is approximately 1,490 MT per day. However, per day production of agarbatti in India is just 760 MT. The deficit is met through imports primarily from China and Vietnam.

To make India self-reliant in this sector, the total size of the programme, has been increased to more than Rs 55 crore, which will include immediate support to about 1,500 artisans of about Rs 3.45 crore, development of two centres of Excellence costing at Rs 2.20 crore, the MSME Ministry said. The two centres of excellence will be developed at IITs/NITs and at Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre Kannauj, besides setting up of 10 new SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) clusters at a cost of about Rs 50 crore, benefitting about 5,000 additional artisans.

Earlier, the size of the programme was of Rs 2.66 crore  covering about 500 artisans. The new guidelines were issued on September 4.

The four main pillars of the new programme are continuously supporting the artisans through training, raw material, marketing and financial support; working on all aspects of this product, like innovation in the fragrance & packaging; setting up 10 clusters with proper marketing linkages under SFURTI; and strengthening the machine manufacturing capability to achieve self-sufficiency in the country. "These projects will give boost to the agarbatti industry and help in further building indigenous capability in all areas of agarbatti manufacturing with increased exports, and enhanced employment opportunities to the artisans and entrepreneurs," the statement said.

Under the expanded programme announced on 4 September, 400 Automatic Agarbatti making machines as against 200 earlier, and additional 500 pedal operated machines will be given to 'Self Help Groups (SHGs)' and individuals through 20 pilot projects, across the country with proper marketing and raw material supply tie ups. "The programme will immediately benefit about 1,500 artisans, in providing sustainable employment with increased earnings. Artisans developing hand rolled Agarbatti and 'Migrant workers' will be given preference as part of the programme," the statement said.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), one of the statutory organizations, under the Ministry of MSME, will implement the programme.  PTI RSN MR MR.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...

Man booked for abetting suicide of his lover

A 21-year-old man has been booked for allegedly driving his former girlfriend to commit suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The woman died in hospital on September 3, a day after she allegedly drank poison at her residence, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020