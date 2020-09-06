Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face masks on payment basis at 3 stations of Noida Metro

Face masks will be made available to commuters on payment basis at three stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which resumes service from Monday after a gap of over five months, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:33 IST
Face masks on payment basis at 3 stations of Noida Metro
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Face masks will be made available to commuters on payment basis at three stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which resumes service from Monday after a gap of over five months, officials said on Sunday. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had suspended the rail service in March amid COVID-19 outbreak and has announced a slew of guidelines including social distancing and face covers/masks for commuters from Monday.

Commuters have also been warned of a fine of Rs 500 if found without face mask and Rs 100 for spitting in trains and on metro premises. "The NMRC has set up counters at a few selected metro stations where masks will be available on payment basis for needy commuters for a minimum of Rs 5 and maximum Rs 30 for each mask. The stations where these counters will be set up are Sector 51, NSEZ, and Pari Chowk," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement. The masks are being made by Ranganathan Society for Social Welfare, an NGO being run with the support of BIMTECH (Birla Institute of Management Technology) as a means to generate livelihood for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

"This is a way of encouraging the general public to wear masks whenever they have to travel in the metro," Maheshwari added. Meanwhile, trial runs of the metro were conducted again between Noida and Greater Noida to check preparedness of the services. "NMRC Executive Director Praveen Mishra conducted a detailed inspection of the complete Aqua Line. The NMRC also ran the full train trials of the trains according to the time table that will be followed from September 7 onwards," according to a statement.

The NMRC had earlier said only passengers with face mask and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry, as it stressed the need to follow social distancing norms, among other rules and regulations set by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The trains would run from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the services will start from 8 am, it had added.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, over a distance of 29 km through 15 stations has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to officials.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Six members of gang held for avaition fuel theft in Delhi

Six members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing a huge quantity of aviation oil from the pipelines of an oil and gas company and selling it in various places across the national capital, police said on Sunday. The accused, i...

Indian Army takes up with PLA reported abduction of five people in Arunachal by Chinese troops

The Indian Army has taken up with the Chinese military the reports of abduction of five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA troops, military sources said on Sunday. The commander of the Army unit deployed in...

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200km to write exam get air tickets for return journey

The 27-year-old Jharkhand man, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey from here. The tribal couple, Dha...

Northamptonshire Cricket player tests COVID-19 positive, match against Gloucestershire abandoned

Northamptonshire Cricket on Sunday announced the abandonment of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire after a member of their playing squad tested positive for coronavirus. Northamptonshire Cricket said the decision to abandon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020