Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ

At level 4, 42 percent of employed people worked from home and 30 percent outside the home during their survey reference week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:49 IST
Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ
“These are new questions in the HLFS, so we can’t directly compare with the pre-COVID situation,” Mr Neal said. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

More than 40 percent of employed people did at least some of their work from home during the lockdown at COVID-19 alert levels 4 and 3 in April and early May, Stats NZ said today.

At alert level 4 in April 2020, with all non-essential businesses closed, more people worked from home than from locations outside the home, such as business premises and other workplaces, based on figures from the household labour force survey (HLFS).

People were asked whether they worked from home during the week before they were surveyed (the survey reference week). Those who had worked both at home and outside the home during that week were counted in both categories.

At level 4, 42 percent of employed people worked from home and 30 percent outside the home during their survey reference week. Another 35 percent had jobs or businesses but did not work during that week.

"As the country moved down through the alert levels and the lockdown eased, more people returned to their workplaces, but many continued to do at least some work from home," labour market statistics manager Andrew Neal said.

By level 1, 83 percent were working outside the home and 29 percent at home. Many of those working at home would also have returned to their usual workplace for some of the time, so the median number of hours worked from home fell from 30 per week at alert levels 4 and 3, to just 10 per week at alert level 1.

Looking at the full three months of the June 2020 quarter, spanning all four alert levels, almost a million New Zealanders did some work from home in their survey reference week. This was over a third (36 percent) of the employed population.

"These are new questions in the HLFS, so we can't directly compare with the pre-COVID situation," Mr Neal said.

"But it does seem that working from home was a new experience for many people, as almost half (48 percent) of those who worked from home during the June quarter said this was not something they had always done in their current job."

There was considerable variation by industry and occupation. Not all jobs are suited to working from home. Some must be done from specific work sites, require special tools or machinery, or involve face-to-face contact with customers or colleagues. In other cases, businesses may not have the information technology systems to enable working from home.

Across the full quarter, the industries in which people were most likely to work from home were:

financial and insurance services (71 percent)

information media and telecommunications (66 percent)

professional, scientific, technical, administrative, and support services (59 percent)

rental, hiring, and real estate services (58 percent).

The industries in which people were least likely to work from home were:

retail trade, accommodation, and food services (15 percent)

transport, postal, and warehousing (20 percent)

manufacturing and electricity, gas, water, and waste services (24 percent)

health care and social assistance (24 percent)

construction (26 percent).

People in more highly paid occupational groups – particularly professionals and managers – were more likely to be able to work from home than those in lower-paid occupations, such as manual, retailing, and hospitality jobs.

People in professional jobs were the most likely to work from home (57 percent). They were followed by managers (53 percent), and clerical and administrative workers (45 percent). Those least likely to work from home were machinery operators and drivers (4 percent), labourers (7 percent), and technical and trades workers (13 percent).

These industry and occupation differences are reflected in demographic differences.

"In general, demographic groups that were more strongly represented in white-collar occupations and service industries suited to remote working were more likely than others to have worked from home," Mr Neal said.

"These groups included women, people aged from their mid-30s upwards, and people of European ethnicity."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said. Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fisherme...

Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have al...

Pune records single-day spike of 4,447 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

The highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases was reported in Pune on Sunday with a total of 4,447 COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths being registered. The death toll in the city has now risen to 4,575 while total positive cases are 1,93,013, th...

Kolkata doctors provide free online consultation to patients of generic ailments

In an initiative by the Indian Medical Association IMA and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC, 40 specialist doctors in the city are offering free consultation over video calls to patients of generic diseases. IMA state chapter secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020