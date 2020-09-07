Left Menu
Development News Edition

China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July. Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:50 IST
China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July. China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said. Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fisherme...

Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have al...

Pune records single-day spike of 4,447 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

The highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases was reported in Pune on Sunday with a total of 4,447 COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths being registered. The death toll in the city has now risen to 4,575 while total positive cases are 1,93,013, th...

Kolkata doctors provide free online consultation to patients of generic ailments

In an initiative by the Indian Medical Association IMA and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC, 40 specialist doctors in the city are offering free consultation over video calls to patients of generic diseases. IMA state chapter secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020