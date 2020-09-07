Left Menu
Development News Edition

HGS board asks for portfolio review to keep up with changing biz dynamics

In a regulatory filing, HGS said keeping in view the changing market dynamics and the opportunities to unlock value in all the divisions, the board of HGS has asked for a review of the company's existing portfolio of businesses. This will be done in consultation with external consultants, if required, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:27 IST
HGS board asks for portfolio review to keep up with changing biz dynamics
Representative image

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Monday said its board has asked for a review of existing portfolio of businesses to unlock value in all divisions of the company. In a regulatory filing, HGS said keeping in view the changing market dynamics and the opportunities to unlock value in all the divisions, the board of HGS has asked for a review of the company's existing portfolio of businesses.

This will be done in consultation with external consultants, if required, it added. "The board and management of HGS are very conscious of the need to enhance the profitability and value of all business divisions of the company. Accordingly, HGS divested its India domestic business in January 2020," it noted.

This review, the company said, could result in changes in HGS' corporate structure and initiation of mergers, acquisitions and/or divestments where required. "The outcome of the review exercise shall be placed before the board to determine the next course of action best suited for the interest of the stakeholders," it added.

HGS had registered a 21.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 from Rs 40.4 crore in April-June 2019 quarter. Its revenue from operations grew 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,235.8 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,218 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue growth in the June 2020 quarter was at 8.7 per cent year-on-year on a like-to-like basis, excluding pass-through revenues and India domestic customer relationship management (CRM) business revenues that were included in the first quarter of FY2020. In November last year, HGS had announced sale of its India domestic CRM business to Altruist Technologies.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodge...

Twins look to bounce back against Tigers

Right-hander Michael Pineda on Monday will make his second start since finishing a suspension for taking a banned diuretic when the Minnesota Twins finish a five-game series with the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis. Pineda 0-0, 3.00 ERA misse...

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

HIGHLIGHTSsAmoled Plus Infinity O-DisplaySnapdragon 730G7,000mAh battery25W fast-charging64MP quad cameraSamsung has confirmed that its upcoming M-Series phone, the Galaxy M51, will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an industry-...

On day one of Delhi Metro resuming services, riders worried about risks but say no other option

As Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday after a very long hiatus due to COVID-19, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work. On day one, mostly of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020