Altair extends strategic OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to optimize high performance computing

Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, extended its multi-year OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer the newly enhanced version of Altair® PBS Professional® workload manager and job scheduler across HPE's industry-leading HPC systems, including HPE Apollo Systems and a new line of HPE Cray supercomputers.

ANI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:25 IST
Altair logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru [India]/ Troy [USA] September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, extended its multi-year OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer the newly enhanced version of Altair® PBS Professional® workload manager and job scheduler across HPE's industry-leading HPC systems, including HPE Apollo Systems and a new line of HPE Cray supercomputers. HPE Pointnext Technology Services, which provides advisory and professional services to design and deploy solutions, will also be used to offer support for Altair's latest software offering.

"Altair and HPE have forged a strong relationship that delivers compelling value for users of the world's most popular HPC systems," said Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technology Officer at Altair. "This new agreement and the latest release of PBS Professional demonstrate our determination to keep developing and deploying solutions that meet the industry's need to massively scale and continually update its HPC capabilities and resources," Sam Mahalingam added.

Key enhancements include massive improvements in throughput, support for both high performance and high-throughput workloads, effortless access to on-demand cloud resources, and new freedom to control and optimize budgets throughout an organization. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing collaboration with Altair to offer our customers advanced options to target HPC and AI workloads," said Pankaj Goyal, Vice President of HPC and AI Product Management at HPE.

"By offering the new release of Altair PBS Professional with our secure, high-performing and versatile HPC systems, we are enabling customers to optimize utilization, and improve productivity and efficiency for their most challenging workloads," Pankaj Goyal added. Altair first signed an OEM agreement with HPE, a world leader in HPC and AI infrastructure solutions, in 2017. Previously, Altair had multi-year agreements in place with organizations acquired by HPE including SGI beginning in 2012 and Cray beginning in 2015.

The decision of HPE and Altair to renew their commitment to strategic collaboration will ensure that HPC users can immediately benefit from the added functionality, flexibility, and efficiency of the latest iteration of PBS Professional. To learn more about Altair's HPC solutions, register for the Altair HPC Virtual Summit on September 9-10, 2020 at web.altair.com/altair-virtual-hpc-summit.

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

