Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea rebranded 'Vi' as part of revival plan

Vodafone Idea launched a unified brand 'Vi' on Monday as it aims to bet big on digital to attract new customers from rivals Jio and Airtel while planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore to expand network operations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:29 IST
Vodafone Idea rebranded 'Vi' as part of revival plan
The company has over 28 crore subscribers and faces bruising competition in broadband coverage. Image Credit: ANI

Vodafone Idea launched a unified brand 'Vi' on Monday as it aims to bet big on digital to attract new customers from rivals Jio and Airtel while planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore to expand network operations. Last Friday, the cash-strapped telco said it plans to raise funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity instruments in one or more tranches, which will be used to pay statutory government dues and invest in network operations to take rivals.

The move came a few days after the Supreme Court allowed telecom operators 10 years for staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues. "The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world but also sets us on our future journey to offer world-class digital experiences to one billion Indians on our strong 4G network," said Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar.

"Vodafone Idea Ltd is now leaner and agile, and the deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs," he said in a statement. Following the relaunch, the company is likely to unveil new packages for its subscribers across the country.

"With our new brand Vi, we stand committed to partner the government to accelerate India's progression towards a digital economy, enabling millions of citizens to connect to the digital revolution and build a better tomorrow," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Idea. Nick Read, Chief Executive officer of Vodafone Group Plc, said as the integration of the two businesses is now complete, it is time for a fresh start.

"That is why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone India and Idea. Vi's focus will be to deliver to citizens and businesses in India a superior network experience, better customer service and leading products and services," he said. Vodafone Idea was hit hard by the Supreme Court ruling in October last year when it was asked to pay Rs 58,254 crore of AGR dues to the government. However, the apex court last week gave 10 years to all telecom companies to pay their past dues.

Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 7,854 crore as AGR to the Department of Telecommunications. In the April to June quarter, the company reported a net loss of Rs 25,460 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan says it offered Mauritius "unprecedented" support, including financial

Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an unprecedented scale, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the countrys southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.Mote...

Supporters gather for Assange court extradition showdown

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the US government were squaring off in a London court on Monday at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Austr...

SAT suspends judicial work till Sep 18 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has suspended judicial work till September 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a recent noti...

Visakhapatnam: CPI-M protests against Centre's move to privatise Bharat Petroleum

Leaders of Communist Party of India Marxist on Monday carried out a protest in Visakhapatnam demanding that the Centre refrain from privatising Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The CPI-M leaders said that privatisation of the state-owned e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020