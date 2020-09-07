HomeLane to spend Rs 100 cr on marketing, to expand footprint

City-headquartered home interior service provider, HomeLane.com, on Monday said it has planned to spend Rs 100-crore on marketing and also more than double its operational footprint. The company said it has targeted operational breakeven by April next year.

It unveiled its new brand identity as part of a strategy to steer its business into the next phase of growth. "The new brand identity gives HomeLane a sharper brand persona aimed at creating greater relatability with its home-buying customers," it said in a statement.

According to the company, consumer preferences have evolved following increasing influence of international video content and wider access to information through the internet and frequent travel. This has resulted in Indian consumers raising the bar on home aesthetics.

HomeLane undertakes all customer inquiries through its website portal, the statement said. The franchisee and retail distribution models would allow HomeLane to scale-up operations from the current 10 cities to more than double its operational footprint covering over 25 markets by end of the calendar year 2021, the statement said.

Founder & CEO of HomeLane, Srikanth Iyer, said, Our rebranding efforts are aimed at making HomeLane relatable to the home-buying customers as we target to scale-up our presence across the 25 top markets over the next two years." As part of the current rebranding exercise, the company has envisaged marketing spend of Rs 100 crore over the next one year. The franchisee model is expected to contribute 20 per cent to the revenue while the retail distribution model is expected to contribute 15 per cent in the next financial year, it was said. PTI RS NVG NVG