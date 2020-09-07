Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths push toll to 895 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,42,771 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 895, the state government said. .

MDS5 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 292 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Puducherry: Puducherry on Monday reported 292 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 related fatalities taking the death toll to 325. . MDS6 TN-VIRUS-METRO-TRANSPORT Metro Rail, long distance trains; bus services resume in TN Chennai: After a five-month plus hiatus, the Chennai Metro Rail services and long distance buses linking various districts in Tamil Nadu recommenced operations on Monday. .

MDS7 TN-BUILDING 2ND LD COLLAPSE Two dead in building collapse in TN, six rescued (Eds: Adding CM's statement, details) Coimbatore: Two people, including a woman, were killed and six others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. . Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the kin of the deceased. .

MDS8 KA-YEDIYURAPPA No question of protecting anyone involved in drug menace: CM Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday described his government's crackdown against drug peddling and substance abuse in the state as unprecedented and said there was no question of protecting anyone involved in the menace. . MDS9 KL-WOMAN-QUARANTINE-RAPE COVID-19:Health worker rapes 44-year-old woman in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another shocker from Kerala, a woman, who was under quarantine, has alleged that she was raped by a health worker recently. .

MDS10 KL-LD KOCHI METRO Kochi Metro Rail services resume; Ker CM inaugurates new stretch Kochi: Metro Rail services in Kochi resumed on Monday after being suspended for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch. . MES1 KA-METRO RAIL Metro Rail services resume in Bengaluru after over five months Bengaluru: Metro Rail services in the city resumed on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.PTI PTI SS PTI PTI.