Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers try to enter Virar railway station premises

This is the second such incident in the past two days and third in the last two months. The Government Railway Police (GRP) official said passengers gathered at the entrance of the railway station this morning and demanded they be allowed to travel on suburban local trains in the absence of public transport buses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:15 IST
Passengers try to enter Virar railway station premises

Agitated over delayed arrival of public transport buses at Virar depot in Palghar district of Maharashtra, hundreds of passengers on Monday tried to enter the premises of Virar railway station, which is part of the Mumbai suburban network, a GRP official said. This is the second such incident in the past two days and third in the last two months.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) official said passengers gathered at the entrance of the railway station this morning and demanded they be allowed to travel on suburban local trains in the absence of public transport buses. The official said passengers were angry as buses got delayed due to traffic snarls.

"The passengers dispersed after some time after buses arrived at the depot and some extra buses were arranged," he said. The GRP, with the help of Railway Protection Force and city police, stopped passengers at the station entrance itself and did not allow them to enter the station premises.

On Saturday night, some passengers had attempted to enter suburban Borivali railway station due to unavailability of state buses outside the station. On July 22, passengers had staged a rail roko protest demanding they be allowed to travel on suburban trains, currently being operated only for people employed in essential services, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Syria seeks Russian investment as U.S. sanctions hammer economy

President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new U.S. sanctions on Syrias already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscows help.Ass...

2020 season preview capsules: AFC West

AFC West listed in predicted order of finishKansas City Chiefs Projected 2020 record 13-32019 record 12-4 2019 summary QB Patrick Mahomes dislocated kneecap proved to be only a speed bump, as he quickly returned, and a much improved defense...

Amrapali real estate case: Supreme Court asks Mahagun to deposit Rs 240 crores

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Mahagun builders to deposit Rs 240 crores before it to consider bona fide on the resumption of construction at a plot of land which was earlier given to it by beleaguered real estate company Amrapali. If Ma...

Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

Switzerland should renegotiate its six-year-old free trade agreement with China to bolster human rights protections for its Uighur Muslim minority, the Society for Threatened Peoples activist group said on Monday. The demand to the Swiss go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020