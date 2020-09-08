Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch lowers India FY21 GDP forecast to minus 10.5 per cent

Fitch Ratings has sharply lowered its forecast for India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal year (FY21) and expects it to contract by 10.5 per cent as compared to its earlier estimate of 5 per cent contraction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:31 IST
Fitch lowers India FY21 GDP forecast to minus 10.5 per cent
In Q2, India recorded one of the sharpest GDP contractions in the world. Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has sharply lowered its forecast for India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal year (FY21) and expects it to contract by 10.5 per cent as compared to its earlier estimate of 5 per cent contraction. Multiple challenges are holding back the recovery both in the short and medium-term, it said in its latest Global Economic Outlook.

New cases of the coronavirus continue to increase, forcing some states and union territories to re-tighten restrictions, though these localised containment measures are generally less stringent than in March and April. "The continued spread of the virus and the imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country depress sentiment and disrupt economic activity," said Fitch.

The severe fall in activity has also damaged household and corporate incomes and balance sheets amid limited fiscal support. A looming deterioration in asset quality in the financial sector will hold back credit provision amid weak bank capital buffers. Besides, said Fitch, high inflation has added strains to household income. Supply-chain disruptions and excise duties increases have caused prices to rise.

"However, we expect inflation to slow amid weak underlying demand, an easing in supply-chain disruptions and a good monsoon." Fitch said the GDP should rebound strongly in Q3 2020 amid a re-opening of the economy but there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven.

The PMI balances have bounced back but they imply that the level of activity is still well below its pre-pandemic level in Q3. Still-depressed levels of imports, two-wheeler sales and capital goods production indicate a muted recovery in domestic spending. In Q2, India recorded one of the sharpest GDP contractions in the world. GDP shrank a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year -- almost double Fitch's expectation embedded in the June Global Economic Outlook -- amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdowns.

All demand components except government consumption fell massively in the quarter. Private consumption lost more than 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter while investment slumped by 43 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New guidelines to boost teaching of relationships and sexuality education

Two new sets of guidelines are being provided to schools to strengthen the teaching around relationships, health and sexuality, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.The new guidelines will ensure that the teaching of r...

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...

Hima, Neeraj, Gopichand to be part of awareness campaign on fitness

Star sprinter Hima Das, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will raise awareness on daily fitness exercises in a campaign planned from September 13 to 27. Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniver...

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

British airline easyJet is reducing its flying schedule after demand has been hit by frequent changes in government restrictions on travel, including quarantine measures.The airline said on Tuesday it expected to fly slightly less than the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020