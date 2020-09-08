Toddler swallows hairpin, doctors at Dr Mehta's Hospitals save her in time

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Department of Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Minimal Invasive Surgery (Keyhole Surgeries) at Dr Mehta's Hospitals, a 500 bedded Multi-Specialty Tertiary Care Unit at Chetpet, Chennai, successfully removed a sharp metallic foreign body (Hair Pin) lodged in the abdomen of a two-year-old girl through Minimal invasive procedure. The highly committed medical team at Dr Mehta's Hospitals, comprising of Pediatric Surgeon Dr Balamourougane P, Paediatrician Dr Gnanabalan M, Radiologist Dr Anand, and Anaesthetist Dr Dhenesh swung into action for an initial diagnostic assessment of the child.

Post the evaluation of her condition, the team performed a successful Laparoscopic procedure to dis-impact the foreign body from the little girl's abdomen. "On arrival in the emergency, the two-year-old girl presented with complaints of non-bilious vomiting, pain, fever, and cough. A Chest X-Ray (CXR) revealed an unsuspected foreign body in the right upper abdomen. Further evaluation through CECT Abdomen confirmed the presence of a bi flanged foreign body piercing through the second part of the duodenum and impacting the lower half of the right kidney. As any delay in treatment would increase the chances of abdominal sepsis due to duodenal perforation, we promptly decided to go ahead with surgical intervention and opted for Laparoscopy/Laparotomy surgical procedure over UGIE to remove the foreign body, for the very reason that the major part of the Hair Pin was outside the gut and impacting the girl's kidney. In this process we released the adhesions after localizing the foreign body, eventually removing the two pieces in toto. During the same procedure, we also repaired the duodenal rent laparoscopically and placed a drain at the site," highlighted Dr Balamourougane P, Pediatric Surgeon, Dr Mehta's Hospitals on the surgical intervention.

The child is doing well now and her parents thanked the team of doctors at Dr Mehta's hospitals for saving the life of their child. The Department of Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Urology, and Pediatric Minimal Invasive Surgery (Keyhole Surgeries) at Dr Mehta's Hospitals is highly committed to providing and promoting excellence in surgical care. Ever since its inception, the group has strived to deliver the best and keep abreast of the most recent surgical advances in child care.

Our surgeons and nurses are specially trained to treat unborn baby (fetus), neonates, infants, toddlers, children, and young adults, and perform a broad range of general and highly specialized surgical procedures. The facilities have state-of-the-art PICUs (16 bedded Level III PICU) & NICUs, well-equipped operation theatres, excellent daycare facilities, recovery/monitoring rooms, and child-friendly pre-op and post-op areas to ensure the utmost care for your young ones.

Expertise includes Complex neonatal surgeries, Advance laparoscopic surgery, Major thoracic and abdominal surgeries, Major reconstructive pediatric urology, Pediatric airway surgeries, Surgical procedure for acquired deformities of the head, skull, face, neck, jaws and associated structures, Complex spine and hip deformities, Treatment of ear, nose and throat conditions & techniques in airway conditions such as airway balloon dilation, and reconstruction for airway obstruction. Dr Mehta's Hospitals is widely recognized as a leading Healthcare provider in India. With over 85 years of expertise and experience, we have helped heal consumers across generations and are the oldest and most experienced private hospital in India and amongst the Top 30 on the planet.

Delivering very strong ethical, effective, stringent infection control has helped Dr Mehta's deliver top clinical outcomes consistently and has helped heal over millions of our consumers across all age groups. Dr Mehta's Hospitals is widely respected as among the safest and healthiest birthing locations in India having helped deliver over One Million Successful Births. Its Pediatric Specialty Units have been recognized by Clinicians and Consumers as Leaders and Centers of Excellence across India.

Dr Mehta's Hospitals was founded in 1933 in Sowcarpet by Dr Anantrai J Mehta, who had the vision to set up an institution that was open to all members of the Indian community that focused on consumer safety, affordability, and affection in a Pre-Independence era. Joined by Dr Savitha Ben Mehta, a Gynaecologist trained by leading British and Indian Gynaecologists in 1940, they relocated and expanded this to a Multi-Specialty Surgical and Birthing unit in 1955 at Chetpet, Chennai. Their children Dilip Mehta, Dr Usha Shukla, and their grandchildren Sameer Mehta and Dr Pranav Mehta continue the legacy today.

Dr Mehta's Hospitals today has over 500 beds across our Multi-Specialty Tertiary Care Units in Chetpet and Velappanachavadi with over 80 Medical and Surgical specialties and 600 leading clinicians. Our units have helped deliver over two million babies. We have been privileged to have served more than 20,000 families across two generations and more than 300 families across three generations. Mehta Multispecialty Hospitals has successfully conducted over 250,000 surgeries (including more than 100,000 complex surgeries) and 150s of successful Kidney transplants.

