The global peace Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's mantra may help Venezuela in resolving political turmoil

With the mediation of global peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji the political uncertainties in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are likely to come to a halt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:21 IST
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the mediation of global peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji the political uncertainties in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are likely to come to a halt. Venezuela is undergoing political and financial crises due to sanctions by the US Government as well as political turmoil under Maduro's Government.

Venezuela has the highest oil reserves in the world and is very rich in minerals as well as gold, but its currency is depreciating rapidly, and there is an economic crisis. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Govt had invited Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the first week of July 2019 and requested him to mediate the current crises.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji visited Venezuela in July and August 2019 and met President Maduro and other Govt officials. During these conversations, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke to President Maduro in detail about the Gandhian principle of non-violence and how peace can be brought back to the country by opening a dialogue and freeing the political leaders. President Maduro thanked Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and he arranged a meeting with all his deputies to explore Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision and to give serious thought to reconciliation. These views have been echoed by Dr Mahesh Gupta CMD Kent RO Systems Limited who was part of this delegation.

Dr Gupta has witnessed this inspiring and convincing dialogue that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had with President Maduro and other Government leaders, which was much appreciated. President later issued a letter (vide Ref. No. VP/2019-20 on December 12th, 2019) nominating Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to continue his dialogues in Venezuela to build the bridges. Dr Gupta said they are happy to note that keeping these teaching in mind, Maduro Govt has pardoned and released more than 100 opposition leaders who were held in jail. This release would help resolve the current issues faced by Venezuela and bring most of the politicians into mainstream political activities.

The link to the press coverage is enclosed; https://www.wionews.com/world/venezuelas-maduro-invokes-gandhi-after-pardoning-opposition-politicians-324634

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

