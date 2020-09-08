Left Menu
HIL (India) supplies 114.2 MT of DDT to zambiya for Malaria control

HIL CMD Shri SP Mohanty said that This is the last phase of dispatch out of 307 MT order received from Ministry of health Zambia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:33 IST
WHO recommends DDT as one of the efficient IRS chemicals to curb malaria mosquito menace and it is widely used by Southern African countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique etc.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

HIL (India) Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has supplied 114.2 Metric tonnes ( MT ) of DDT 75 % WP to zambiya for their Malaria control program.

HIL CMD Shri SP Mohanty said that This is the last phase of dispatch out of 307 MT order received from Ministry of health jambia. HIL has also executed supplies of 20.6 MT to South Africa recently and in the progress of supplies of 129 MT to Zimbabwe.

HIL (India) is the sole manufacturer of DDT globally. The company was incorporated in the year 1954 to manufacture and supply DDT to Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the malaria control programme. in the year 2019-20, the product was supplied to 20 States In the country. The Company is also exporting the product to many African countries.

Malaria continues to be one of the major public health problems globally. WHO recommends DDT as one of the efficient IRS chemicals to curb malaria mosquito menace and it is widely used by Southern African countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique etc. India is committed to manufacture and supply quality products at reasonable prices to the Southern African region, which will strengthen our bilateral relationship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

