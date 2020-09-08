Left Menu
Development News Edition

EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic offers all fertility services like male and female fertility evaluation, IUI, IVF, Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy and advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:38 IST
EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic offers all fertility services like male and female fertility evaluation, IUI, IVF, Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy and advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI. The new centre comprises of exceptional standard of processes, protocols and policies, advanced medical infrastructure, OT, IUI and IVF labs and personalized care for its patients. EVA IVF clinic is a dedicated fertility centre with highly skilled clinicians and qualified doctors experienced in reproductive medicine, reproductive endocrinology, fertility enhancing surgery, embryology & andrology. EVA IVF, headquartered in Hyderabad, aims to create its remarkable presence across the country and plans to expand its business soon.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Aishwarya Nupur, Director, EVA IVF, said, "We are extremely happy and proud to launch our first fertility centre in Hyderabad. EVA IVF clinic is an effort to help our patients receive requisite quality care & treatment . We help couples embrace their parenthood. The global Pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, the fertility centre follows proper safety measures and guidelines." Adding to it, renowned Padmashree awardee Dr Manjula Anagani, expressed, "We at EVA IVF follow standard safety measures in the current COVID 19 situation and I hope our endeavour will help people and society at large." About EVA IVF: EVA IVF aims to be the best IVF centre in Hyderabad. Our services includes ovarian Rejuvenation, Test Tube Baby, Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS), Best Male infertility Treatments by IVF specialists, embryo monitoring and advanced IVF procedures. EVA IVF follows core procedures and offers several state-of-the-art technologies such as vitrification for preserving embryos and eggs, and ERA (Endometrial Receptor Array) to find out the timing of the uteruses capacity to accept embryos and offers an advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection). EVA IVF aspires to be among the top IVF centres in Telangana by offering thorough genetic evaluation for patients of recurrent pregnancy losses, endometriosis, PCOS, fertility yoga and one on one nutrition counselling by trained nutritionist.

E-link: https://evaivf.in/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BIGGER PICTURE-Teachers, parents, students scramble as U.S. schools reopen

By Lynsey Weatherspoon and Zachary Fagenson DURHAM, North Carolina, Sept 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T he impossible task of being a teacher and a parent during a pandemic is enough to break a person, and on the Sunday before the first d...

Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos topped Forbes list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while U.S. President Donald Trumps ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the maga...

Leading Indian IT company HCL sets up 1st development centre in Lanka

Indias leading IT company HCL has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lankas efforts to...

Feel quite strong just need to bowl more at training to get into rhythm: Delhi Capitals pacer Rabada

A lengthy lay-off has recharged his batteries and now, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada wants to log as many overs as possible in training to make sure that he hasnt forgotten how to bowl ahead of the IPL starting this month. The Delhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020