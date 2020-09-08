EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic offers all fertility services like male and female fertility evaluation, IUI, IVF, Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy and advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI. The new centre comprises of exceptional standard of processes, protocols and policies, advanced medical infrastructure, OT, IUI and IVF labs and personalized care for its patients. EVA IVF clinic is a dedicated fertility centre with highly skilled clinicians and qualified doctors experienced in reproductive medicine, reproductive endocrinology, fertility enhancing surgery, embryology & andrology. EVA IVF, headquartered in Hyderabad, aims to create its remarkable presence across the country and plans to expand its business soon.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Aishwarya Nupur, Director, EVA IVF, said, "We are extremely happy and proud to launch our first fertility centre in Hyderabad. EVA IVF clinic is an effort to help our patients receive requisite quality care & treatment . We help couples embrace their parenthood. The global Pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, the fertility centre follows proper safety measures and guidelines." Adding to it, renowned Padmashree awardee Dr Manjula Anagani, expressed, "We at EVA IVF follow standard safety measures in the current COVID 19 situation and I hope our endeavour will help people and society at large." About EVA IVF: EVA IVF aims to be the best IVF centre in Hyderabad. Our services includes ovarian Rejuvenation, Test Tube Baby, Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS), Best Male infertility Treatments by IVF specialists, embryo monitoring and advanced IVF procedures. EVA IVF follows core procedures and offers several state-of-the-art technologies such as vitrification for preserving embryos and eggs, and ERA (Endometrial Receptor Array) to find out the timing of the uteruses capacity to accept embryos and offers an advanced techniques such as PICSI (Physiological Intra-Cytoplamsic Sperm Injection) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection). EVA IVF aspires to be among the top IVF centres in Telangana by offering thorough genetic evaluation for patients of recurrent pregnancy losses, endometriosis, PCOS, fertility yoga and one on one nutrition counselling by trained nutritionist.

