Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli brand shoots pyjama ad in Dubai after normalisation deal

She posed in modest pyjamas during a desert shoot alongside a UAE-based model known as Anastasia. Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13 agreed to normalise relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final agreement is signed.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:57 IST
Israeli brand shoots pyjama ad in Dubai after normalisation deal

Israeli May Tager has become the first model from her country to pose for a photoshoot in the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations agreed to normalise relations last month. She posed in modest pyjamas during a desert shoot alongside a UAE-based model known as Anastasia.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13 agreed to normalise relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final agreement is signed. The shoot, which involved the models waving the Israeli and UAE flags, took place in the sands of Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and a regional tourism and business hub.

FIX is an Israeli woman's lingerie and pyjama brand. Out of respect for customs in the UAE, they modelled only pajamas. "We respect the rules here," said Tager.

Easily accessible visas for Israeli citizens and direct flights between the countries have not yet been established, so the photoshoot team arrived on flights via Europe and on non-Israeli second passports. "The moment we heard about the normalisation agreement we thought it would be the most exciting thing to film in Dubai," said producer Noya Yohananoff, adding that getting the right paperwork took some time to figure out.

Israel and the UAE have stressed the economic benefits that normalisation could bring, with several business cooperation agreements already signed. An Israeli delegation last week visited Abu Dhabi for normalisation talks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

New Delhi India, September 8 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shettys Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in. This much anticipated self-empowering...

Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature.It was the first day ba...

Tomar launches 22 bamboo clusters in 9 states, National Bamboo Mission logo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 22 bamboo clusters in nine states, and said the country is now gearing up to increase exports of bamboo products. The bamboo clusters will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, M...

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force BSF on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020