Bengaluru gets air ambulance service

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated the International Critical Air Transfer Team Integrated Air ambulance services in Bengaluru. The services were launched in collaboration with Kyathi, a leading aviation technology firm.

The ICATT Kyathi's fixed wing aircraft for long distance emergency medical transport, combined with helicopter and land ambulance services providing last mile connectivity, will address the growing need for timely and quality emergency medical services in India, the company said. The fixed wing air ambulance to be stationed at the HAL airport in Bengaluru will also be the first air ambulance based out of South India, said the company.

It also said the location will enable speedier services for medical emergencies in the region and overcome the challenges of high road traffic in the metro cities. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the air ambulance service will improve the connectivity of these peripheral healthcare centres to the big tertiary centres in the cities.

"During times of emergency, providing timely and speedy medical care and treatment is of paramount importance. The introduction of ICATT Kyathi's Integrated Air Ambulance service will ensure not only quick medical assistance but also high quality care delivered by senior doctors and paramedics trained in critical care, while in flight," Yediyurappa said.