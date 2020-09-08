Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru gets air ambulance service

The introduction of ICATT Kyathi's Integrated Air Ambulance service will ensure not only quick medical assistance but also high quality care delivered by senior doctors and paramedics trained in critical care, while in flight," Yediyurappa said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:02 IST
Bengaluru gets air ambulance service

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated the International Critical Air Transfer Team Integrated Air ambulance services in Bengaluru. The services were launched in collaboration with Kyathi, a leading aviation technology firm.

The ICATT Kyathi's fixed wing aircraft for long distance emergency medical transport, combined with helicopter and land ambulance services providing last mile connectivity, will address the growing need for timely and quality emergency medical services in India, the company said. The fixed wing air ambulance to be stationed at the HAL airport in Bengaluru will also be the first air ambulance based out of South India, said the company.

It also said the location will enable speedier services for medical emergencies in the region and overcome the challenges of high road traffic in the metro cities. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the air ambulance service will improve the connectivity of these peripheral healthcare centres to the big tertiary centres in the cities.

"During times of emergency, providing timely and speedy medical care and treatment is of paramount importance. The introduction of ICATT Kyathi's Integrated Air Ambulance service will ensure not only quick medical assistance but also high quality care delivered by senior doctors and paramedics trained in critical care, while in flight," Yediyurappa said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

New Delhi India, September 8 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shettys Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in. This much anticipated self-empowering...

Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature.It was the first day ba...

Tomar launches 22 bamboo clusters in 9 states, National Bamboo Mission logo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 22 bamboo clusters in nine states, and said the country is now gearing up to increase exports of bamboo products. The bamboo clusters will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, M...

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force BSF on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020