Left Menu
Development News Edition

HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shetty's Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:24 IST
HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty
Think Like A Monk . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shetty's Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in. This much anticipated self-empowering book of the year has already got global celebrities like Arianna Huffington, Ellen DeGeneres and Khloe Kardashian raving about it, with more joining the transformational #ThinkLikeAMonk journey with Jay Shetty.

"Jay Shetty shows you step by step how to build your power, shifting your focus from self-image to self-esteem. This book frees you from the hypnosis of social conditioning and helps you become the architect of your own life," said bestselling author and professor of medicine, Deepak Chopra, while talking about the book. In Think Like A Monk, viral Storyteller and one of the top Podcast host Jay Shetty simplifies the timeless wisdom he gained as a monk into practical, actionable steps to train one's mind for peace and purpose every day. In this honest, inspiring and empowering book, Jay focuses on what he believes are the roadblocks to one's potential and power, helping them develop the skills and tools to breakthrough negativity, anxiety, overthinkingand peoples' expectations.

This book is an effortless guide on how ANYONE can Think Like a Monk: courageous, compassionate and determined; and why it isn't a choice but a necessity in the fast-paced, stressed out and disconnected world. This book further shows how Jay rebelled against the norm to find happiness and meaning through self-awareness and deep work and in this book the readers are invited to take that journey with him. From this book one will learn how to:

1. Train the mind for peace and purpose everyday 2. Learn to stop living based on people's opinions and start living on one's own terms

3. Remove negativity and overcome toxic relationships and habits 4. Heal anxiety, fear and pain from the past

5. Uncover one's true passion and purpose 6. Create effective morning and evening routines that transform one's daily habits

7. Stop overthinking and procrastinating and train the mind to focus 8. Put aside ego to clear the path to success

9. Develop an impactful gratitude practice that goes deeper than a list 10. Find and develop true compatibility in relationships

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year YoY growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath pr...

Significant movement on Russia's offer for phase 3 testing, manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India: NITI Aayog member

With Russia approaching India for phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and for its manufacture in the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday that the government attaches great importance to this offer of p...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

Pune, Sep 8 PTITheNational Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020