Consider lending to auto component industry at same interest rates as priority sector: ACMA

Auto component industry body ACMA on Tuesday sought lending to the segment at the same interest rates as the priority sectors. While welcoming the K V Kamath committee recommendations, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) sought reconsideration of a few of its proposals.

“Considering the average asset life in the industry to be around 10 years, we recommend the committee to enhance the 'Total Debt/EBITDA ratio' to 6 times from the current 4.5 times, the premise of repaying loans in 4.5 years for assets that will last over double the time needs to be reconsidered," ACMA President Deepak Jain said in a statement. Further, considering the cost of borrowing capital in India is one of the highest in the world, the industry body requests the committee to recommend lending to the auto component industry at same interest spread as a priority sectors, to secure the industry from any downgrade in ratings due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 related disruptions, he added.

He noted that the report is a timely and much-needed guideline document for the restructuring of loans. The auto-components sector, as rightly identified is one among the stressed sectors that are likely to gain from its recommendations, Jain said.

The sector, dominated by small and medium enterprises, witnessed severe hardships on the front of cash flow and working capital during the lockdown period, he added. "With green shoots now emerging in the market, we are hopeful that the report will come handy in resolving the borrowing related issues of the sector and financing of technology investments for the industry to become Atma-nirbhar and innovative," Jain said.

The Reserve Bank on Monday specified five financial ratios and sector-specific thresholds for resolution of COVID-19-related stressed assets in 26 sectors, including auto components, aviation and tourism. The Reserve Bank had on August 7 announced the constitution of a panel under the chairmanship of veteran banker K V Kamath to make recommendations on the required financial parameters to be factored in under the ''Resolution Framework for COVID19-related Stress'' along with sector-specific benchmark ranges.

The circular issued by the Reserve Bank for resolution of the stressed assets is based on the recommendations of the K V Kamath committee, which submitted its report on September 4. RBI said the lenders can take into account five specific financial ratios and the sector-specific thresholds for each ratio in respect of 26 sectors while finalising the resolution plans.

These key financial ratios suggested by the Kamath committee are Total Outside Liabilities / Adjusted Tangible Net Worth (TOL/ATNW); Total Debt / EBITDA; Current Ratio, which is current assets divided by current liabilities; Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR); and Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (ADSCR). The 26 sectors specified by the RBI include automobiles, power, tourism, cement, chemicals, gems and jewellery, logistics, mining, manufacturing, real estate, and shipping among others.

The RBI said the ratios prescribed "are intended as floors or ceilings, as the case may be, but the resolution plans shall take into account the pre-COVID-19 operating and financial performance of the borrower and impact of COVID-19 on its operating and financial performance at the time of finalising the resolution plan, to assess the cash flows in subsequent years, while stipulating appropriate ratios in each case". It also said given the differential impact of the pandemic on various sectors/entities, the lending institutions may, at their discretion, adopt a graded approach depending on the severity of the impact on the borrowers, while preparing or implementing the resolution plan.