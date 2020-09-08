Left Menu
Allen IntelliBrain launches SKOOLPlus innovative workbooks to reduce the screen time of kids

ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL+ for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and critical thinking in them.

08-09-2020
Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL+ for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and critical thinking in them. "As a parent, you want the best for your child, and considering how competitive the world is, we have come up with a set of self-study workbooks as per the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. We believe in unleashing a child's true potential and help them turn from Ordinary to Extraordinary; SKOOL+ is that something 'extra' required for the complete transformation of your child's abilities," said Amit Gupta, Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute.

SKOOLPlus workbooks are an add-on to the school curriculum designed to enhance a kid's love for learning, speed & accuracy (EQ), build confidence and understanding & even prepare a child for competitive exams Olympiads. One can apply to www.allenskoolplus.com for SKOOLPlus. Further, he added that SKOOLPlus is Developed through a unique collaboration of pedagogy experts, brain trainers, global standard content researchers, and child development experts; SKOOLPlus promotes brain development and EQ and offers robust assessment real-life examples, brainteasers, self-assessment tasks, and practice sets.

These workbooks are very useful in the current time when children are regularly exposed to the screen due to a lack of physical reading material. Parents struggling to find ways to help their kids reduce their screen time will have a new resource in the form of these books, which will not only enhance their brain but will help in reducing their exposure to blue light-emitting from the computer and mobile screens. IQ development starts at a very early age, and it develops progressively until a child reaches 15 years of age. It is imperative to deliver the curriculum in a way that leads to brain activation through logical reasoning and problem-solving. It is a fact that through Experiential learning, one retains 80 per cent information, and that is where SKOOLPlus comes into play with its Experimental and Experiential learning format.

Parents, Schools and Institutions wanted to enqurie more about SKOOL+ may contact at 91-744-2752666 or logon to www.allenskoolplus.com. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

