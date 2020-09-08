Left Menu
Development News Edition

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

UiPath provides robotic process automation (RPA) technology which involves use of software robots (bots) to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by human workers. "The COVID situation has spurred demand for automation technologies," UiPath President (India and South Asia) Manish Bharti said, adding that the company has seen a same pace in new customer acquisition and expansion in its existing client base in the first half of 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:44 IST
UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath provides robotic process automation (RPA) technology which involves use of software robots (bots) to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by human workers.

"The COVID situation has spurred demand for automation technologies," UiPath President (India and South Asia) Manish Bharti said, adding that the company has seen a same pace in new customer acquisition and expansion in its existing client base in the first half of 2020. "Our new customer acquisition and expansion in existing clients is almost at the same pace in India in H1 2020. We acquired over 80 customers in India during pandemic. Demand from existing customers who were probably going slow, not scaling, is also there. This is a worldwide trend as well," he said.

Bharti said the company has been able to achieve the targets it had set for February-July this year, and has seen 20 per cent year-on-year growth since February in India. He added that UiPath has worked with 4-5 state governments in India during the COVID-19 pandemic for simplifying the process of data collection from different sources and sharing them with state and national agencies.

It has also worked with the Mumbai municipal corporation for automating the e-pass process in partnership with EY. "We have seen an increased interest from small companies...We have seen a quarter-on-quarter growth in RPA demand from supply chain companies," he added.

In 2019, UiPath doubled its customer base in India as compared to 2018. It has over 400 customers in India, 350 partners and a 2,50,000 strong developer community. Its customers in India include Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, Max Healthcare, Quess, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Paradise Foods, among others.

Boris Krumrey, UiPath Global Vice President (Automation Innovations) said industries which had never operated remotely before the lockdown were forced to adapt to new ways of working. Banks and manufacturing companies have automated business processes to deal with the heavy inflow of queries and work, he said.

According to a report by Zinnov, Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) is witnessing fastest adoption among large Indian enterprises, and this market will grow three times by 2022. HIA, which impacts businesses across key metrics like accuracy and compliance, helps provide better customer experience and increases productivity, could see strong demand from verticals like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020