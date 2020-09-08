Left Menu
Development News Edition

GIC Re reports Rs 557 cr loss for Jun quarter

The incurred claims ratio increased from 87.8 in the reporting quarter to 94.2 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal but improved from 97.5 as of March 2020. The company saw its underwriting losses more than doubling to Rs 1,771.35 crore from Rs 854.37 crore a year ago.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:08 IST
GIC Re reports Rs 557 cr loss for Jun quarter

State-owned reinsurer GIC Re on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 557.47 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

GIC Re said the company saw reduction in business mainly due to the pandemic and partially due to strategic reduction of risk acceptance because of a fall in overall direct premium in the domestic market. It, however, added that its foreign business has grown over the past year. Its underwriting losses more than doubled to Rs 1,771.35 crore during the June 2020 quarter, compared with Rs 854.37 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Investment income declined to Rs 1,142.83 crore, from Rs 1,401.90 crore a year ago. Gross premium declined to Rs 15,881.55 crore from Rs 20,813.12 crore, while net premium fell to Rs 14,625.28 crore compared with Rs 19,644.06 crore and earned premium slipped to Rs 13,661.83 crore from Rs 16,737.12 crore.

The company reported an improvement in incurred claims at Rs 12,868.74 crore from Rs 14,700.69 crore. Its net commission declined to Rs 2,559.87 crore or 17.5 per cent from Rs 2,845.33 crore or 14.5 per cent a year ago. The company said it expects a rebound during the rest of the year.

"Pre-tax profit declined Rs 138.90 crore in the quarter to June; while after tax, the company had a net loss of Rs 557.47 crore as against a net profit of Rs 108.60 crore in 2019. "Net loss is attributable to higher underwriting loss and reduction in investment income," the company said.

Also, the networth slipped to Rs 19,714.81 crore, from Rs 22,443.07 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 and Rs 20,529.45 crore as of March 2020. The incurred claims ratio increased from 87.8 in the reporting quarter to 94.2 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal but improved from 97.5 as of March 2020.

The company saw its underwriting losses more than doubling to Rs 1,771.35 crore from Rs 854.37 crore a year ago. The combined ratio stood 112.16 for the quarter compared to 102.63 a year ago and at 114.38 as of March 2020, while the adjusted combined ratio stood at 105.88 compared to 97.24 y-o-y and at 102.47 for 2019-20.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The ten...

Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.The campai...

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The ...

Indian, Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue: Russian Deputy Chief

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi on Tuesday said that Russia has no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue. Were very encouraged to know that Defence Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020