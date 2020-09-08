Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla shares plunge as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index

In a surprise announcement, the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add online craft seller Etsy Inc, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne Inc and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent Inc to the S&P 500 instead. S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt on Friday declined to say why Tesla was not added to the S&P 500.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:24 IST
Tesla shares plunge as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc tumbled as much as 20% on Tuesday after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks, which have dominated Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

Wall Street analysts and investors widely expected Tesla to join the S&P 500 after the company posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July, clearing a major hurdle for its potential inclusion in the benchmark stock index. In a surprise announcement, the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add online craft seller Etsy Inc, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne Inc and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent Inc to the S&P 500 instead.

S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt on Friday declined to say why Tesla was not added to the S&P 500. The three companies included by S&P are much smaller in size, but have a more consistent profitability track record.

Etsy, for instance, has posted 13 straight quarters of profits, compared with Tesla's four consecutive quarters of profit. "On the one hand, the slide in the share price is due to its non-inclusion in the S&P 500, but on the other hand the slide is also a normalisation of the company's valuation," Frank Schwope, an analyst at NORD/LB, said.

With a market capitalization of about $390 billion, Tesla is nearly 10 times larger than Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent's combined stock market value of about $40 billion. Tesla's recent stock rally has been driven by its blockbuster quarterly results, as well as on bets it would be added to the S&P 500, which would trigger massive demand for its shares from index funds that track the benchmark.

Fellow electric automaker Nikola Corp jumped 35% on Tuesday after General Motors Co said it was acquiring an 11% stake in the company.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The ten...

Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.The campai...

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The ...

Indian, Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue: Russian Deputy Chief

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi on Tuesday said that Russia has no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue. Were very encouraged to know that Defence Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020