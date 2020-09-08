Left Menu
Ashok Leyland Chairman Emeritus R J Shahaney passes away

Shahaney was with Ashok Leyland and the group for over three decades, leading the company to where we are today," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said. Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint and manufacturing capacity, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its Chairman Emeritus R J Shahaney (89) passed away after a brief illness. Shahaney, who breathed his last on Tuesday, was Ashok Leyland's first Indian managing director and he served in that capacity from 1978-1998 and subsequently as chairman until 2010.

He was a visionary architect who laid the strong foundation in manufacturing, engineering and technology for the company, the commercial vehicle major said in a statement. In an era when Ashok Leyland, being a foreign company, faced challenges for growth, he had the courage to embark on an expansion plan that was to grow the company manifold, it added.

Hosur, Alwar and Bhandara plants were his creations, the company noted. "We mourn the loss of a great leader, ally and friend. Shahaney was with Ashok Leyland and the group for over three decades, leading the company to where we are today," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint and manufacturing capacity, he added. "Even after his retirement, he was always available to share his wisdom and was a personal friend of the Hinduja family. A towering personality, he will be sorely missed by a generation of professionals who interacted with him," Hinduja noted.

