Left Menu
Development News Edition

Credit card EMIs at all-time high: HDFC Bank

Even as concerns get raised about asset quality given the high job losses and salary cuts, the bank said it is "bullish" on the credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) products, said Angshuman Chatterjee, head (consumer credit cards and digital acquisitions) at HDFC Bank. According to some think-tanks, job losses are high in the organised segment, which has been a traditional favourite for the banks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:13 IST
Credit card EMIs at all-time high: HDFC Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Number of customers preferring to buy high-value products through instalments stood at an "all-time high" during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Tuesday. Even as concerns get raised about asset quality given the high job losses and salary cuts, the bank said it is "bullish" on the credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) products, said Angshuman Chatterjee, head (consumer credit cards and digital acquisitions) at HDFC Bank.

According to some think-tanks, job losses are high in the organised segment, which has been a traditional favourite for the banks. As part of the EMI product, HDFC Bank ties up with merchants or product manufacturers to help a customer get a cheaper deal along with the ability to spread repayments over a period of time. There are reports of demand having been hit severely in the economy, which has been driven by the consumption in the past few years.

"Credit card EMIs are at an all-time high. So, customers are choosing to do larger spend by breaking them up into simple EMIs. That is helping the consumption," Chatterjee said in a video message for bank employees. He added that the trend is visible across all segments of card holders, including the newly launched millennia cards targeted at the younger users.

On the 'millennia' line of cards launched in August 2019, the bank has added 15 lakh customers having the credit, debit and prepaid cards as against its target of reaching 20 lakh customers in two years, he said. The 'millennia' is driving a bulk of new card acquisitions and accounts for a big part of the customer portfolio now, he said adding that the proportion of cards sourced digitally in the new line is three times that for others.

Chatterjee said that over 70 per cent of its customers are right now using e-commerce as against 47 per cent earlier, which shows a shift to online shopping during the pandemic, he said. He said there is an urge to travel and do other discretionary spending among the customers, but access is an issue because of the restrictions imposed to contain the infections.

Once the restrictions are lifted through things like the arrival of a vaccine, there will be a huge surge in consumption, Chatterjee said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Positive Covid tests in no-lockdown Sweden hit lowest rate since pandemic began

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2 coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges i...

Belgian politics on hold as mediator contracts COVID-19

Belgiums plans to forge a fully fledged government 16 months after an election were put on hold on Tuesday after one of the two mediators charged with the job tested positive for COVID-19.Egbert Lachaert, the head of the Flemish Liberal Par...

French PM tests negative for COVID after contact at Tour de France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.Castex took the test after he shared a car last weekend with the...

Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

The Charlie Hebdo caricaturist who was forced at gunpoint to open the satirical newspapers door to two al-Qaida extremists described on Tuesday the moments of sheer terror from the attack in January 2015, and the feelings of guilt and power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020