South African economy plunged during strict lockdown

South Africa's economic output plunged in the second quarter, recording its largest contraction ever as a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus shut down most activity, data showed on Tuesday. Output fell 51.0% in quarter-on-quarter annualised terms, the main reading presented by Statistics South Africa to show how the economy would perform over a full year if the quarter-on-quarter growth rate were to occur four times in succession.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's economic output plunged in the second quarter, recording its largest contraction ever as a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus shut down most activity, data showed on Tuesday.

Output fell 51.0% in quarter-on-quarter annualised terms, the main reading presented by Statistics South Africa to show how the economy would perform over a full year if the quarter-on-quarter growth rate were to occur four times in succession. In unadjusted terms, which is how many countries present their data, the contraction was 16.4%, and in year-on-year terms it was 17.1%, showing the extent of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Africa's most industrialised nation.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 47.3% annualised contraction because of the lockdown restrictions, among the harshest in the world as South Africa has suffered the seventh-largest number of coronavirus cases worldwide. "This is the first time in history that the South African economy has contracted for four straight quarters," Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke told a news conference.

The rand fell more than 1% against the dollar on the data to trade at 16.9375 per dollar. Joe de Beer, another top official at the statistics agency, said that after adjusting for inflation the economy was roughly the same size in the April-June quarter of this year as in the first quarter of 2007.

Most sectors declined steeply except for agriculture, which grew 15.1% in the second quarter from January-March, helped by fruit and nut exports, and better-than-average winter rainfall. Mining declined 73.1%, manufacturing 74.9% and construction 76.6%. Gross domestic product (GDP) for the whole economy shrank 17.1% from the same period in 2019.

Reacting to the data, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government was finalising an economic recovery strategy to enable a rapid rebound. The strategy will include fast-tracking reforms, employment programmes, large-scale investment in infrastructure, he said. TOUGH TIMES

Jeff Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas, said the global impact of the pandemic coupled with the recent return of power cuts would hamper any economic recovery. The government expects a GDP decline of at least 7% in 2020, a worrying prediction in a country where unemployment was at around 30% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pamela Mutandwa, 37, who runs a roadside vegetable stand in Pretoria, said times were hard. "It was really difficult during lockdown. There were no people buying and I struggled. When I opened in 2009 there were more customers." Tlouama Abrama, 31, a petrol attendant, said he was disappointed by the government's economic policies. "They should be doing more to revive the factories around here so people can get jobs. Their policies are not working," he said.

