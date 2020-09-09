Left Menu
Development News Edition

CamCom designates tech virtuoso Geetha as Director of Engineering

CamCom Technologies Private Limited (CamCom) is pleased to announce that tech industry virtuoso, Geetha, has been onboarded as the new Director of Engineering for CamCom.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:02 IST
CamCom designates tech virtuoso Geetha as Director of Engineering
Geetha, Director of Engineering, CamCom. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom Technologies Private Limited (CamCom) is pleased to announce that tech industry virtuoso, Geetha, has been onboarded as the new Director of Engineering for CamCom. Geetha's responsibilities will encompass engineering and delivery, to accelerate CamCom's platform development and customer onboarding activities.

Geetha brings over 20 plus years of engineering and leadership experience to CamCom with leading IT products and services companies. Prior to joining CamCom, Geetha gained expertise growing and leading high-performance teams across the world in companies like Cybage, Mindtree, Wipro, Oracle, etc. She holds an engineering degree in electronics and communications from Bangalore University.

"I am honoured to join the CamCom team and help build on the solid foundation developed over the last three years. CamCom is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform their quality assurance processes across the product lifecycle in the post-pandemic world. I am privileged to lead a young and dynamic team with the zest to take on the world," stated Geetha, Director of Engineering, CamCom. "We welcome Geetha onboard as our Head of Engineering. We look forward to leveraging her vast experience in scaling our business both from an Engineering and Geographical standpoint," said Umesh, Co-founder & COO, CamCom.

"As CamCom continues its rapid growth and focuses across the world, Geetha's leadership, and a strong background in building top-performing teams will accelerate CamCom's growth. We are thrilled to have her on this journey," stated Umesh. CamCom is an award-winning AI platform for defect/damage assessment built on a computer vision stack. Already in production with leading companies across the world, the platform helps enterprises future proof their quality assurance processes across the life cycle of the products.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company is founded by veterans from the IT products and services sector. CamCom aims to be the quality assurance partner of enterprises across the world. Further information about CamCom Technologies can be found at www.CamCom.ai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mo...

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed voter fraud fears into the mainstream

For months, President Donald Trump has tried to convince Americans that the Nov. 3 election will be rigged, claiming without evidence that mail voting will open the door to mass cheating. The greatest Election Fraud in our history is about ...

DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet

The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meet over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification. The part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020