Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITFC signs US$100million line of finance with Mizuho Bank in Malaysia

The financing is ITFC’s first partnership with a Japanese bank, signalling an expansion of its partners around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:34 IST
ITFC signs US$100million line of finance with Mizuho Bank in Malaysia
The financing is ITFC’s first partnership with a Japanese bank, signalling an expansion of its partners around the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org), the member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signed a US$100 million Murabaha-structured line of trade finance with Mizuho Bank in Malaysia, a subsidiary of Mizuho Bank Japan. This financing will help ITFC extend its support to the member countries under its COVID-19 Response Plan that is targeted towards supporting both in public and private sectors.

The financing is ITFC's first partnership with a Japanese bank, signalling an expansion of its partners around the world. The virtual signing ceremony took place between Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC and Mr Shojiro Mizoguchi, the Managing Director & CEO, Mizuho Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and witnessed by Mr Hidekatsu Take, the Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank Limited, along with other high-level representatives from both sides.

Commenting on the Murabaha Financing Facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "This Mizuho Bank Malaysia's line of financing will help ITFC meet its commitment to building capacity and economic growth in OIC member countries across the world's markets. This is an important milestone in ITFC's international presence and its strategy of extending partnership globally through partnership with banks both inside and outside of the OIC. Such relationships will help significantly to enhance trade and improve livelihoods across our member countries."

From his end, Mr Shojiro Mizoguchi, Mizuho Malaysia's CEO, "Mizuho Bank Malaysia is proud and honoured to sign this agreement with ITFC today. This reflects our commitment to promote the shariah-compliant finances globally and we believe this is a just a beginning to more collaborations with ITFC in the near future".

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australian prime minister criticizes TikTok suicide video

Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister urged social media companies on Wednesday to take more respo...

'EG RJ-GOVERNOR Faced no pressure except Constitution’s: Raj guv on deadlock on calling assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that while dealing with the deadlock with the state government over calling the assembly session in July, he was under no pressure from anyone except the ConstitutionOn completion of one ye...

SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mo...

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020