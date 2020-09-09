Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit fears whack pound to 6-week low, implied volatility spikes

"The resignation of the government’s head of legal yesterday suggests the changes will be material and that sterling will stay vulnerable," ING said, adding that $1.2870 looks a possible support level for the sterling/dollar rate on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, said the new bill would "break international law in a very specific and limited way".

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:08 IST
Brexit fears whack pound to 6-week low, implied volatility spikes

The pound fell to its lowest level in six weeks against the dollar on Wednesday as new legislation by the British government on the country's post-Brexit plans stoked fears of a derailment of trade talks with the European Union. Britain will set out new details of its blueprint for life outside the bloc later on Wednesday, publishing legislation a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way", and which could sour trade talks.

Sterling has fallen almost 2% against the dollar since Friday as Britain steps up preparations for a "no-deal" Brexit, during which the head of the government's legal department has resigned. "All eyes today are on the release of new UK legislation regarding the internal market and whether it seeks to re-write the Northern Irish protocol agreed with the EU last year," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The new legislation - the Internal Market Bill - will be scrutinized for its treatment of a protocol on Northern Ireland which forms part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. "The resignation of the government’s head of legal yesterday suggests the changes will be material and that sterling will stay vulnerable," ING said, adding that $1.2870 looks a possible support level for the sterling/dollar rate on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, said the new bill would "break international law in a very specific and limited way". The bill is expected to be published at 1200 GMT. One-month sterling implied volatility hit its highest level in nearly five months at 10.4%, rising well above 12-month implied volatility and forcing the options curve to invert for the first time in five months.

The pound fell to $1.2919, its lowest level since July 29 in early London trading. It last traded at $1.2949, down 0.2% on the day. Against the euro, it traded at 90.91 pence, down 0.24% on the day.

"Quite how the UK is going to agree multiple new trade agreements with partners around the world whilst openly flouting international treaties is a question that GBP (the pound) is answering in resounding fashion in its decline," HSBC said in a note to clients. The bank said it expected continued sterling weakness and saw the pound falling to $1.20. Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura, pegged the probability of a "no-deal" Brexit at 40%, but said it could increase to 50-60% "if things turn south this week".

"No deal could become the markets' base case this week if this bill today were to have what they call a 'notwithstanding' clause – making the withdrawal agreement become unilaterally over-written by the UK in areas it fancies," Rochester said in a note to clients. "We wait to see what the bill looks like. But sources overnight suggested it's still in there."

The EU has warned Britain that if it reneges on the divorce deal there will be no agreement. London has said it will respect the withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland protocol. Britain and the EU say they have until October to agree a free trade deal, which would ease the worries of companies who fear disruption at the borders and of supply chains.

"Sterling/dollar's 1.8% move lower since Friday has effectively priced in a large degree of short-term Brexit uncertainty — and further material downside requires more bad Brexit news to fuel the bearish pound momentum," said Viraj Patel, global macro and FX strategist at Arkera. "We would need to see a material shift in the UK government’s stance towards a "no-deal" Brexit for pound spot markets to price in a bigger hard Brexit risk premium."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells insurers to step up climate change preparations

How much capital insurers and other financial firms must hold could be directly linked to their readiness to cope with risks from climate change, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday. While insurers have shown resilience in t...

Motor racing-Mercedes take the blame for Hamilton's Monza error

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton should not have blamed himself for an error that denied him a 90th career victory at last Sundays Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes said on Wednesday.The six-times world champion entered a closed pitlane at Monz...

Spanish league kickoff at risk over scheduling dispute

New season, same old story. The Spanish league and the Spanish soccer federation are at odds again, this time before the season has even started.This weeks scheduled start of the league is in jeopardy because of a dispute between the two en...

Karnataka Minister orders probe into death during tubectomy

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of women during tubectomy at a hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Speaking to reporters at Chikkaballapur, over 50 kms from her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020