Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI raises Rs 4,000 cr through additional tier 1 bonds

The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting on Wednesday accorded approval to allot 40,000 Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds (AT1) aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore to bond subscribers on September 9, 2020, SBI said in a regulatory filing. The bonds bear a coupon rate of 7.74 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:29 IST
SBI raises Rs 4,000 cr through additional tier 1 bonds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments. The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting on Wednesday accorded approval to allot 40,000 Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds (AT1) aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore to bond subscribers on September 9, 2020, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds bear a coupon rate of 7.74 percent. This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any bank since the country started implementing the stringent Basel III capital rules in 2013, the lender said.

"The overwhelming success of this issuance reaffirms State Bank's paper as a gold standard and showcases the investor interest for such quality papers. The apprehensions that prevailed in the market post Yes Bank AT 1 write down in March 2020 have been firmly put behind," the bank's deputy managing director (finance) Swaminathan J said in the release. The interest payout on such bonds is better than the cost of equity for the banks and it provides a good risk-adjusted return to the investors, hence offers a win-win situation for both the banks and the investors, he said.

As the aggregate bids were in excess of Rs 6,000 crore, the bank exercised the full greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore over and above the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore. A greenshoe option means an over-allotment option. It is a provision in an underwriting agreement that grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer if the demand is higher than expected.

While SBI has an AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, its AT1 offering is rated AA+, which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments. While the AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the lender after five years or any anniversary date thereafter, the release said.

Last month, the bank issued tier 2 bonds aggregating to Rs 8,931 crore, at 6.80 percent. Both the issuances were solely managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

Nawaz Sharif files review petition against immediate return to Pakistan to face corruption charges

Embattled former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court IHC, stating that his health condition would not allow him to return home from London and surrender in a corruption case by Sept...

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so, according to a new United Nations report. In the next five years, the world has nearly a 1-in-4 chan...

Possible war crimes in Yemen fuelled by arms flows from West, Iran - UN

Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday. Coalition air stri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020