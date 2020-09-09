Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after tech rout sends Nasdaq into correction

Tesla Inc climbed 4.4% in premarket trading after shedding about $80 billion of its market capitalization in the previous session following its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500. Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have borne the brunt of the tech rout, led gains among the Dow Jones Industrials' 30 components.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:09 IST
US STOCKS-Futures bounce after tech rout sends Nasdaq into correction
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions. Tesla Inc climbed 4.4% in premarket trading after shedding about $80 billion of its market capitalization in the previous session following its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500.

Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have borne the brunt of the tech rout, led gains among the Dow Jones Industrials' 30 components. "You went from being very, very overbought to now being more like evenly balanced," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 4.1% on Tuesday, bringing total losses since Sept. 2 to 10%, with declines also led by stocks such as Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc after a rally dominated by the so-called "stay-at-home" winners. The correction has been partly driven by worries that sellers of call options would unwind massive amounts of stocks that they bought during the run up in U.S. stocks as hedges.

Media reports said SoftBank Group Inc has made big bets on equity derivatives tied to tech firms, while retail investors paid $40 billion of premium on call options in the past month, according to OCC data. In signs of growing unease about the positioning in tech stocks, a measure of demand for protective put options in relation to call options, used to bet on upside, has risen sharply.

Still, analysts said they did not expect a prolonged sell-off in U.S. stocks against the backdrop of an easy monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Later this week, the U.S. Senate also aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 136.5 points, or 1.23%, Dow e-minis were up 68 points, or 0.25%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.47%. Wall Street's fear gauge slipped further away from near three-month highs as stock markets also shrugged off news about AstraZeneca pausing global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant.

Volatility is expected to rise in the run-up to Nov. 3 U.S. presidential elections, with September and October also historically the most volatile two-month stretch of the year. Lululemon Athletica Inc dropped 5.2% after the yogawear maker forecast a drop in current-quarter adjusted profit due to higher marketing expenses.

Tiffany & Co tumbled 8.9% after French luxury goods giant LVMH warned it was set to walk away from its planned takeover of the U.S. jeweler due to complications arising over the deal.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said that the ...

Ex-VW CEO to face charges of organised commercial fraud

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will face charges of conspiracy to commit organised commercial fraud with a high likelihood of conviction, a court probing the carmakers diesel emissions scandal said on Wednesday. A court...

Unclaimed suitcase creates bomb scare in Poonch

An unclaimed suitcase on the roadside in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir created a bomb scare on Wednesday, prompting the Army to rush in a special squad to examine the object, police said. However, no explosive was detected in the sui...

Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades

Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month. Barcas all-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020