Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aristavault looks to sell up to Rs 1 cr worth COVID-19 disinfectant devices by year-end

Gurugram-based startup Aristavault on Wednesday said it expects to sell up to Rs 1 crore worth COVID-19 disinfectant devices by the end of this year. Aristavault has developed a UV-C radiation technology enabled device Shuddhi Basket, which was launched for commercial sale on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:26 IST
Aristavault looks to sell up to Rs 1 cr worth COVID-19 disinfectant devices by year-end

Gurugram-based startup Aristavault on Wednesday said it expects to sell up to Rs 1 crore worth COVID-19 disinfectant devices by the end of this year. Aristavault has developed a UV-C radiation technology enabled device Shuddhi Basket, which was launched for commercial sale on Wednesday. This device, priced at Rs 2,999, can be used to disinfect office equipment like files, laptops and mobile phones as well as household items like groceries, vegetables and fruits, the company said in a statement. "We have bagged orders for Shuddhi Basket from Dubai and several other requests are coming from overseas markets. We have now started selling devices from our website as well as on e-commerce platform Amazon. "This festive season we expect to sell devices worth Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore," Aristavault founder and CEO Purvi Roy said. The device was launched for commercial sale by Software Technology Parks of India Director General Omkar Rai. "As the name suggests, 'Shuddhi' meaning purification, the innovation fits right to the urgent need in this current pandemic scenario. It is a bold attempt to boost the fight against coronavirus. "The idea of installation of UV calibrated lamps and clean room technology inside a jute chamber is simply impressive," the statement quoted Rai as saying. The company has a monthly production capacity of 50,000-80,000 units. It plans to ramp it up either by ploughing back its earnings or fund infusion from external sources, Roy said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off

Global equity benchmarks rebounded and the dollar dipped on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in U.S. tech stocks had erased more than 10 from the Nasdaq Composite Index in three days. AstraZeneca shares bounced back from heavy losses after ...

France reports second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases on record

French health authorities reported 8,577 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second-highest number of daily additional infections on record since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.The number...

Fortnite says gamers can no longer sign in using Apple ID

Fortnite users will not be able to sign in to the game using their Apple Inc ID as soon as Sept. 11, the video game maker said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020