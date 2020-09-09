Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted. With services available on multiple lines from Wednesday onwards (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), the total ridership for the day was nearly 53,400, the DMRC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:11 IST
DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on these two lines at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures being in place.

Trains are operating in two batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am and 4-8 pm in the first stage. "The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted.

With services available on multiple lines from Wednesday onwards (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), the total ridership for the day was nearly 53,400, the DMRC said in a statement. The approximate figures for the three corridors are -- Yellow Line (26,900), Blue Line (22,600) and Pink Line (3,900), it said.

However, it is clarified that actual utilisation of a metro system is reflected from the number of journeys performed by a passenger in completing his or her journey by using one or more lines (line utilisation) and not by ridership alone, it said. Therefore, provision of sharing ridership figures is an interim arrangement till all lines are re-opened by September 12, the DMRC said.

To reflect the true utilisation of Delhi Metro's network by passengers, the DMRC will revert to line utilisation (passenger journeys) figures after September 12. Earlier in the day, some riders wearing face masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Noida Sector 15 and Anand Vihar on the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Electronic City (Noida) and Vaishali (Ghaziabad). Pink Line connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

Raj Kumar, who boarded the Metro at Anand Vihar, said that he faced no inconvenience during his journey. "There was no issue regarding social distancing. I have to go to Rajiv Chowk and the journey was smooth, but we are not sure during our journey which gate is open and which is not," Kumar said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Blue and Pink lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations, including Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Line); INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line); Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro). On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line. Metro services in the National Capital Region had been closed since March 22 due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. In addition to Yellow, Blue and Pink lines, three more lines --- Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) -- will also resume services from September 10 with the same time schedule.

The DMRC said the entire Metro network will resume normal services from September 12..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services on Thursday

Services on the Delhi Metros Red, Violet and Green lines are set to resume on Thursday, officials said, after remaining suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro opened its doors to commuters on Monday wit...

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces as tech rout halts

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a three-day sell-off to buy cheaper technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Tesla Inc shares jumped 6.9 after losing abou...

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off

Global equity benchmarks rebounded and the dollar dipped on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in U.S. tech stocks had erased more than 10 from the Nasdaq Composite Index in three days. AstraZeneca shares bounced back from heavy losses after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020