Nomura appoints ex-UBS banker Ravi Raju head of international wealth management

Asia's global investment bank Nomura on Thursday appointed Ravi Raju as the head of international wealth management based in Singapore. He will be responsible for expanding Nomura's wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan as the firm taps into the growing ranks of wealthy individuals in the region.

Nomura said Raju will work closely with the firm's global markets and investment banking businesses to develop best-in-class product offerings and drive a unified solutions-led coverage effort, especially for entrepreneurs, family offices, and external asset managers. Raju has nearly three decades of experience in financial markets. Until recently, he was the head of ultra-high net worth and global family office in the Asia Pacific at UBS. Before that, he was with Deutsche Bank for 10 years based in Singapore and Hong Kong as the head of wealth management in the Asia Pacific.

Raju started his career with Citibank where he held several senior roles in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Rig Karkhanis, Nomura's deputy head of global markets and head of global markets for Asia ex-Japan, said Raju's joining the investment bank will be transformational.

"His decades of experience across global platforms integrating the best of markets and investment banking for high-net-worth clients will be invaluable as he builds the business for us in Asia and extends that expertise to other global wealth management centers subsequently," said Karkhanis. Nomura is an Asia headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries.

By connecting markets East and West, it services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates, and governments through its four business divisions: retail, asset management, wholesale (global markets and investment banking), and merchant banking.