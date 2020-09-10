Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI raises Rs 4,000 cr via AT1 bonds at a coupon of 7.74 pc

State Bank of India (SBI) has sold Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant additional tier one (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 7.74 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:58 IST
SBI raises Rs 4,000 cr via AT1 bonds at a coupon of 7.74 pc
Apprehensions after the Yes Bank AT1 write-down in March have been firmly put behind.. Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) has sold Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant additional tier one (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 7.74 per cent. This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any bank since the country started implementing the stringent Basel II capital rules in 2013, said the country's largest lender in regulatory filings at stock exchanges on Thursday.

As the aggregate bids were in excess of Rs 6,000 crore, the bank exercised the full green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore over and above the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore. While SBI has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, its AT1 offering is rated AA-plus which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.

While the AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the lender after five years or any anniversary date thereafter. This issuance comes after a successful issue of tier twp bonds last month by SBl aggregating to Rs 8,931 crore at 6.8 per cent which is again the best ever pricing for tier two debt instruments. Both the issuances were solely managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

"The overwhelming success of this issuance reaffirms SBI's paper as gold standard and showcases the investor interest for such quality papers," said Deputy Managing Director for Finance J Swaminathan. He said the apprehensions that prevailed in the market after the Yes Bank AT1 write-down in March have been firmly put behind.

"The interest payout on such bonds is better than the cost of equity for the banks and it provides a good risk-adjusted return to the investors. Hence it offers a win-win situation for both the banks and the investors," said Swaminathan. SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country with a deposit base of over Rs 34 lakh crore.

At 12:45 pm. SBI's stock was trading 2.41 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 199.60. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...

United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes

United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next yearTogether with the airlines existing services from New Delhi and Mum...

Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020