TAJGVK Hotels appoints Dilip Cherian as additional director
Cherian has been appointed as non-executive independent director with effect from September 10, 2020, for a period of five years, TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts said in a filing to BSE. He is the founding partner and group chairman of Perfect Relations.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:29 IST
TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Dilip Cherian as additional director of the company. Cherian has been appointed as non-executive independent director with effect from September 10, 2020, for a period of five years, TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts said in a filing to BSE.
He is the founding partner and group chairman of Perfect Relations. His career spans three decades in journalism, advocacy and public relations, it added. Cherian graduated in Economics from the Presidency College, Kolkata, and got a master's from the Delhi School of Economics. He went on to do a mid-career degree at the London School of Economics on the subject of globalisation, the filing said. Shares of TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts were trading at Rs 138.85 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent from its previous close.
