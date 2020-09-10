Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling steady in calm before the storm; Brexit talks in focus

The bloc could take legal action under the treaty with Britain if emergency talks on Thursday do not reassure Brussels sufficiently that a proposed new British law will not break previously agreed commitments. On top of that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday any potential U.S.-UK trade deal would not pass the U.S. Congress if Britain undermines the Good Friday Agreement as it exits the EU.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:49 IST
Sterling steady in calm before the storm; Brexit talks in focus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British pound calmed down on Thursday after whipsawing the day before as investors tried to understand whether a British bill to overwrite the Brexit divorce deal will cause the European Union to leave the negotiating table.

Sterling may be poised for more volatility as Britain and the EU will hold emergency talks on Thursday. After Britain explicitly stated that it would act outside international law by breaching the divorce treaty, EU negotiators are trying to gauge how to deal with London. The bloc could take legal action under the treaty with Britain if emergency talks on Thursday do not reassure Brussels sufficiently that a proposed new British law will not break previously agreed commitments.

On top of that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday any potential U.S.-UK trade deal would not pass the U.S. Congress if Britain undermines the Good Friday Agreement as it exits the EU. The Good Friday Agreement - which ended a political conflict in Northern Ireland - lies at the heart of the Brexit Withrawal Agreement, which if undercut, would spark tensions at the Irish border.

This comes in a blow to Britain who hopes to forge trade deals with the U.S. and China after its official departure from the bloc. Signing agreements with other countries on its own served as one of the main reasons why Britain said it wanted to get out of the EU in the first place. Overnight sterling implied volatility rose to 13% , its highest since March 26, when markets were in turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic. Higher implied vols suggests traders are adding options contracts to protect against unexpected moves in the currency.

The pound was last flat at $1.2999, having fallen on Wednesday to a six-week low of $1.2885. Versus the broadly stronger euro, sterling fell 0.1% at 90.89 pence. "Despite the recent sterling fall and given the prior market complacency, we estimate that only a limited degree of risk premium is priced into the currency, allowing for further sterling downside," said ING analysts in a note to clients.

ING forecasts that euro/sterling will break the multi-month high of 91.76 pence in coming days, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

TheOlta.com - The Ultimate Marketplace for travel

Now, the true essence of destinations can be known directly from offline travel guides partners BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Travel enthusiasts can rejoice as the ultimate travel search engine and market place for everyt...

Rare orchid found for first time in western Himalayas

Liparis Pygmaea, a rare variety of orchid, has been found for the first time in the western Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The flower was spotted by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department at an altitude of 3,800 ...

EU must consider "severe" sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union leaders should impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greeces deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.The s...

India's largest Piggery Mission launched in Meghalaya

Indias largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crores, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said A moment of pride...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020