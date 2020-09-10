Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai: Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on September 23, 2020. Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing in up to 20 stocks with a flexibility to move across the market capitalization range. The fund will adopt a high conviction approach to investing with meaningful allocation to each stock idea yet maintaining a balance between conviction and diversification. Currently, a large portion of the portfolio will be invested in large-cap stocks (approx. between 50% - 70%), exposure to midcap stocks will be in the range of 30% to 50%,while exposure to small-cap stocks will be in the range 0 – 20% of the portfolio(based on current views and may change from time to time). Further, the portfolio will comprise of both growth and value stocks. The fund will be benchmarked to S&P BSE 500 TRI. The fund will be managed by Mr. Taher Badshah, who has over 26 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said “If you analyze the data you will find a handful of stocks have contributed to most of the returns at different points in time. Further, there is also huge divergence in returns across and within the sectors which lays emphasis on the right stock selection. Our investment expertise and research prowess enables us to identify the right investment ideas with the potential of generating wealth and helping investors get closer to their financial objectives. Over the last 12 years, our thorough research, risk management processes and comprehensive in-house coverage of Indian equities have enabled us to deliver strong and consistent returns across our equity strategies. We are also proud to announce that we have crossed over 10 Lac Investor accounts– a reliable testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and faith reposed by Retail investors in our equity funds.” The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs. 500/- and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged, if up to 10 percent of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10 percent of the units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment, exit load of 1 percent will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed/switched after 1 year from the date of allotment. About Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited Invesco Asset Management (India) is one of the leading asset management companies in India. With over INR 39,515 crores of assets under management across Mutual funds, PMS and Offshore Advisory (as at 31 Aug 2020), we serve investment needs of individual investors, corporate and institutions through mutual funds and sub-advised portfolios. Our expertise extends across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes where we offer the complete range of funds designed to suit investment needs. IAMI’s aim is to provide top class financial care, impeccable service and best-in-class investment products. For more details visit www.invescomutualfund.com Suitable for investors who are seeking* Capital appreciation over long term.

Investments primarily in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization subject to maximum 20 stocks. Investors understand that their principal will be at moderately high risk.

*Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

