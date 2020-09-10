Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank launches dedicated offering for start-ups

With an eye on the growing number of start-ups, India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a new offering, iStartup 2.0, for the segment with improved features.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:49 IST
ICICI Bank launches dedicated offering for start-ups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With an eye on the growing number of start-ups, India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a new offering, iStartup 2.0, for the segment with improved features. Under the programme, ICICI Bank's customers will get a current account in three variants that will offer additional services, including premium savings accounts for the promoters, salary accounts for employees and a dedicated relationship manager, the bank said.

The bank has tied up with vendors to offer a "concierge-like" service, wherein the start-ups can access various services like company registration, taxation, compliance, logistics, facility management, staffing and digital marketing. The bank already had an offering for start-ups that also included a current account. Other lenders also have dedicated accounts for the start-ups.

When asked about the charges for the account, its Head of Self-employed Segment Pankaj Gadgil told reporters that the bank will waive average quarterly balance requirements on the current accounts for a year. He said July saw 20,000 start-ups being registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which went up in August and the trend has been encouraging in September as well, which made the bank launch the newly designed offering.

The bank already serves an undisclosed number of start-ups as part of the earlier offering and other offerings, he said adding that the addressable opportunity is large as 8.5 lakh start-ups have been registered since 2010. New businesses (up to 10 years old), including partnerships, private and public limited companies as well as limited liability partnerships, can opt for current account, the bank said.

When asked if the offering, which also includes lending, was driven by the recent change in norms to include loans to start-ups under priority sector lending, he said the bank is working on such a offering for long. The idea is to take care of other aspects of a business and let the start-up focus on the core business, Gadgil said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bong Joon-Ho to produce immigrant drama 'Sea Frog' for Participant Media

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has joined Participant Medias immigrant drama Sea Frog as a producer. The project is based on Bongs 2014 production Haemoo, which was South Koreas official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film categor...

Nathi Mthethwa calls to rally behind Caster Semenya

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on all South Africans, Africans and the entire world to rally behind Caster Semenya in their quest to defeat injustice against women in sport, particularly African women.Mthethwas c...

'Last chance' - Airlines demand UK quarantine alternative by end Sept

Airlines including British Airways and easyJet urged the UK government on Thursday to introduce coronavirus testing as an alternative to quarantine by the end of the month, in what they described as a last chance to save the industry.Minist...

Indian expatriate wins USD 1 million in Dubai lucky draw

A 34-year-old Indian software engineer has won a whopping USD 1 million Rs 7.3 crore in a lucky draw contest here, according to a media report on Thursday. Im really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020